Baseball
Coahulla Creek 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Ben Glines pitched a no-hitter as Coahulla Creek (13-12) downed Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-10) 4-0 at home on Tuesday.
Glines dealt five strikeouts while throwing 96 pitches in the seven-inning game and only walked one batter while hitting another for his only blemishes.
Meanwhile, Fernando Hernandez sent in two runs on a single while Bailey Stroud had an RBI.
Coahulla Creek scored its first two runs in the fourth and added two more in the sixth.
The Colts play at Sonoraville Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 1, Central-Carrollton 0
Northwest Whitfield (16-12) got past Central-Carrollton (17-10) 1-0 in eight innings Tuesday in a game that featured three total hits.
Northwest’s Cade Fisher pitched all eight innings in a shutout, allowing one hit and striking out 14.
Northwest had two hits, but Fischer Lloyd drove in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
Seth Riverman also doubled.
The teams finish a three-game series in Tunnel Hill Friday night with a doubleheader at 5.
Boys tennis
Northwest Whitfield 5, North Clayton 0
Northwest Whitfield knocked off North Clayton 5-0 Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A boys playoffs.
Collin Hall and Sebastian Tomsic won 6-0, 6-0 in the first two lines of singles, while North Clayton forfeited the third line of singles.
Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery paired for a 6-0, 6-0 win in doubles, while Grant Bates and Eli Johnson won 6-0, 6-1 in the second line.
The Bruins advanced to the second round, where they’ll host the winner of a first-round match between Jenkins and Thomas County Central.
Girls tennis
Murray County 3, East Jackson 2
Murray County topped East Jackson 3-2 at home Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Ella Kate Tankersley grabbed a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win in the first line of singles, and Ashlyn Davis won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the second line.
Julia Sellers and Shiloh Whealey paired for a doubles win 6-4, 7-6, 8-6.
The Lady Indians advanced to play the winner of a first-round match between Mary Persons and Morgan County.
