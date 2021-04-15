Baseball
Coahulla Creek 8, Murray County 7
Sam Reed's game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Coahulla Creek (10-11) an 8-7 win over Murray County (5-15) in Varnell Thursday.
Reed drilled his hit into left field, bringing home Kyle Felker to end a back-and-forth game.
After Murray had taken a 1-0 lead, Coahulla Creek exploded for seven runs in the fourth, only for Murray to respond with six in the fifth to tie it again. Neither team would score again until the bottom of the eighth.
Reed finished with two RBIs, while Luke Reed had three RBIs. Murray's Kaleb Jones had a double and two RBIs.
Coahulla Creek hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 5:55, while Murray County is at Sonoraville at the same time.
Mt. Paran 16, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (7-13) quickly fell behind in Thursday's 16-0 home loss to Mt. Paran Christian (15-3).
Four first-inning runs by Mt. Paran set the tone early, and the Lions couldn't recover, managing one hit in the four-inning game.
Brennen Richards got that one, but the Lions couldn't cash in with a score.
Christian Heritage hosts North Cobb Christian Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, Baylor 2
Coahulla Creek (13-2-2) played Chattanooga's Baylor (5-4-2) to a 2-2 draw on Thursday at home.
The Colts were down 1-0 at half, but goals by Ronaldo Medina and Saul Barcenas in the second were enough to knot the game.
The game was the final in the regular season for the Colts, which won Region 6-3A and will be the top seed for the playoffs.
They'll open the playoffs at home on Wednesday.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Pickens 1
Southeast Whitfield (13-0-2) downed Pickens (12-3) 4-1 at home on Wednesday.
Fernando Castaneda, Jerry Favela, Joel Fraire and Julian Hernandez all scored for Southeast.
The Raiders, which have wrapped up the Region 7-4A championship and the region's top seed in the playoffs, get one last regular season test tonight before those playoffs begin next week.
The undefeated Raiders host undefeated Dalton at 7:30. The teams played in February to a 1-1 draw.
North Murray 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1
North Murray (9-6-1) downed Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5-1 at home Thursday.
Gabriel Rosas scored two goals, while Roman Guzman, Uriel Marquez and Eliezer Velasquez also scored. Victor Paniagua stopped five shots in net for North Murray.
The Mountaineers host West Hall in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Wednesday.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Chestatee 1
Northwest Whitfield (9-2) earned a 3-1 win over Chestatee (11-6) on the road Thursday.
The Bruins have one game left in the regular season before entering next week's playoffs as the second seed in Region 7-4A.
They'll host Sonoraville tonight at 5:30.
Girls soccer
North Murray 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
North Murray (7-6-1) got a 1-0 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (10-5) Thursday at home.
The game was the final in the regular season for the Lady Mountaineers. North Murray currently sits at fifth in Region 6-3A and would miss the playoffs, but there are still region games that could impact the playoff race that will be played tonight.
Northwest Whitfield 9, Chestatee 0
Northwest Whitfield (10-0-3) wrapped its regular season with a 9-0 road win over Chestatee (1-7) on Thursday.
It's the first time a Lady Bruin soccer team has finished undefeated in school history. Northwest played three games that ended in a draw this year.
In Thursday's win, Jailyne Martinez racked up six goals, while Vanessa Coronel added two and Leticia Coronel knocked home another.
Nicole Thurman tallied six saves for the Lady Bruins.
Northwest enters the playoffs as the top seed in Region 7-4A. They'll play the fourth seeded team from Region 6-4A, which has not been determined, Thursday.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Pickens 1
Southeast Whitfield (9-5) earned a 5-1 win against Pickens (2-10-2) on Wednesday.
Karla Hernandez had two goals and two assists for Southeast, while Tania Dominguez, Marissa Gonzalez and Cynthia Silverio also scored.
Torre Llewellyn tallied four saves in net for Southeast.
Southeast hosts Dalton tonight at 5:30.
