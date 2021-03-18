High school roundup: Dalton baseball downs Douglas County 13-3

Baseball
Dalton 13, Douglas County 3
Dalton (5-7) downed Douglas County (3-5) 13-3 at home on Thursday.
After going into the sixth inning with a 5-3 lead, Dalton scored eight to end the game by mercy rule.
Kaleb Valdez was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Dalton.
The Catamounts play at Rome tonight at 5:55.
Rockmart 5, Murray County 0
Murray County (3-6) dropped its second straight game to Rockmart (6-6) when the Indians lost 5-0 on the road on Thursday.
Murray was held to just two hits. Hunter Hobbs and Braxton Vineyard each had hits.
Murray travels to Rockmart for a game Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 10, Murray County 0
Coahulla Creek (9-1-1) raced past Murray County (4-6) on the road Thursday 10-0.
Jaime Mendiola scored four goals and had an assist, while Saul Barcenas had three goals and an assist. Emmanuel Arredondo scored twice, and Ronald Medina scored once.
Coahulla Creek hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday night at 7, and Murray travels to play Ringgold Tuesday at the same time.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 1, Murray County 0
Coahulla Creek's Ana Silva scored the lone goal of the night to push the Lady Colts (5-4) over Murray County (1-8) on the road on Thursday.
Brissa Alvarado picked up the assist on Silva's goal, and Ali Manis was the Coahulla Creek goalkeeper who preserved the shutout.
Coahulla Creek plays Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Murray County plays at Ringgold at the same time.
Boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 3, Sonoraville 2
Coahulla Creek got a 3-2 win Thursday over Sonoraville.
Cam Souther (6-0, 6-1) and Colt Souther (6-3, 6-1) got the Colts out to a 2-0 lead after the first two lines of singles, then the duo of Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey earned the team a victory after their 6-1, 6-4 wins in the last line of doubles.
Murray County 3, Ringgold 2
Murray County defeated Ringgold Thursday 3-2.
Jace Sanford earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles, and Ethan Earley won 6-1, 6-1. Jackson and Jameson Sellers earned a 6-2, 6-1 win in doubles to secure the team win.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield swept Southeast Whitfield Thursday 5-0.
Collin Hall (6-1, 6-0) and Will Summey (6-3, 4-6, 1-0) each got a win for the Bruins in singles, while Southeast forfeited the third singles line. Nick Matthew and Carter Montgomery earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in doubles, then Grant Bates and Eli Johnson finished off the sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Girls tennis
Murray County 3, Ringgold 2
Murray County got a 3-2 win over Ringgold Thursday.
Audra Leonard (6-1, 6-0) and Ella Tankersly (6-0, 6-1) got Murray started with wins in singles, and Ashlyn Davis and Braelyn Tallent got a win in doubles.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield got a sweep over Southeast Whitfield Thursday 5-0.
River McClain got a 7-6, 6-4 win in the first line of singles for Northwest, then Bella Stafford won 6-2, 6-2. Sreya Gireeshkumar and Tamra Nelson got a 6-0, 6-0 win in doubles.
Southeast forfeited the third line of singles and second of doubles.
Sonoraville 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek was swept Thursday 5-0 by Sonoraville.
Lilly Jones and Julianna Lollar got the closest to a win in the last line of doubles, but fell 1-6, 3-6.
