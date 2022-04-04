Baseball
Coahulla Creek 5, Adairsville 4
A seventh-inning run lifted Coahulla Creek (8-11) over Adairsville (8-9) 5-4 on the road on Monday.
With the game tied, a wild pitch let Trevor Headrick sprint home for the go-ahead score in the top of the seventh, and the Colts didn’t allow a run in the bottom of the inning.
Headrick was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Colts. Bailey Stroud was 2-for-4 and Ben Glines was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Glines and Pedro SanMartin split time on the mound, each striking out four.
The win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Colts and secured a series split with Adairsville. The Tigers earned a 6-4 win over Coahulla Creek on Friday.
The Colts play at North Murray on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
LaFayette 16, North Murray 10
North Murray (4-16) trimmed a 13-run deficit down to four, but the Mountaineers fell short of completing a comeback against LaFayette (7-13) at home on Monday.
The Mountaineers trailed 14-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning. Needing to score four in the inning to avoid the game ending via mercy rule, North Murray instead plated eight fifth-inning runs to extend the game, then added another in the sixth to cut the score to 14-10.
LaFayette plated two in the top of the seventh, and the North Murray comeback didn’t go any further.
Grayson Bartley, Caden Bush, Taylor Frazier and Daniel Skojac each finished with two hits for the Mountaineers, with all four sending in runs with singles in the fifth inning rally.
Looking to break a 13-game losing streak, North Murray hosts Coahulla Creek on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Heritage 1, Northwest Whitfield 0
Heritage (15-7) scored the first run of the game in the top of the eighth inning to down Northwest Whitfield (11-10) 1-0 Monday night.
JJ Hunt got home for the winning run to sink Northwest after both teams tallied just three hits.
Cade Fisher started and pitched seven innings for Northwest, allowing just two hits and striking out 14. Aiden Hosford took the mound in the eighth, walking three as Heritage plated the winning run.
Keaton McQuaig got two of the Bruins’ three hits, including a double. Seth Riverman also singled.
The teams conclude a three-game series Friday in Ringgold, with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dalton 2, Baylor 1
Dalton (13-1-3) scored two second-half goals to end the regular season with a win over Baylor (7-1) in Chattanooga on Monday.
Baylor led 1-0 at halftime. Dalton’s Fabian Rodriguez scored the equalizer, then Rodriguez assisted as Fernando Guerrero scored the go-ahead goal with about 10 minutes to go.
The Class 6A defending champions wrap up the regular season slate with their 13th win.
The Region 5-6A champion Catamounts begin the playoffs with a home game against Region 7-6A’s Centennial on April 15.
