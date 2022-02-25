Baseball
Northwest Whitfield 10, Coahulla Creek 5
Northwest Whitfield (4-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to secure a 10-5 victory at Coahulla Creek (1-4) Friday.
The Bruins led 6-4 headed into the seventh inning.
Aiden Hosford led the way at the plate and on the mound for Northwest, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while striking out 10 in six innings pitched. Avery O’Neal came in to close the game for Northwest, striking out three batters in the seventh.
Northwest’s Austin Cooley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Keaton McQuaig was 3-for-3.
For Coahulla Creek, Ben Glines was 2-for-4 with an RBI double, and Joey Estrada and Darian Monteagudo also sent in runs.
The Colts play Heritage in Ringgold at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while Northwest is at LaFayette at the same time.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, Northwest Whitfield 2 (tie)
Coahulla Creek’s Miguel Arredondo sent in a goal with under a second left to knot the Colts’ Friday night game against Northwest Whitfield at 2-2.
After Coahulla Creek (2-3-2) scored on an Omar Mendiola goal in the first half and led 1-0, the Bruins (2-2-1) scored two goals in the second to grab a 2-1 advantage.
Nico Cuna scored both, while Mathew Molina assisted on the first.
Arredondo’s goal ensured the two Whitfield County rivals would end the game in a draw.
Northwest faces Pace Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Coahulla Creek hosts Dalton Academy Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 3, Rome 2 (PK)
Dalton (6-0-2) earned a 3-2 victory after a shootout of penalty kicks Friday night against Rome (5-1-1) after the teams played through two rounds of overtime without breaking a 2-2 tie.
Dalton got the win by making seven penalty kicks to Rome’s six.
Zeke Ortiz scored in the first half for Dalton before Rome answered with two goals. Pablo Castillo sent in a goal with 29 minutes in regulation to tie the game at 2-2, and neither team was able to coax in a goal for the last 29 minutes of regulation or the two 10-minute overtime periods.
Dalton plays on the road against Alexander on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 7, Harris County 0
Southeast Whitfield (5-2-2) shut down Harris County (6-3) Friday 7-0.
Diego Castillo and Jonathan Hernandez each had two goals, while Leo Barajas, Jerry Favela and Victor Garcia also scored.
Southeast hosts Ridgeland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Dalton 3, Rome 0
Dalton (4-2-1) opened Region 5-6A action Friday night with a 3-0 home victory over Rome (2-8).
Issela Briceno, Bailey Gleaton and Ashley Ramirez put in goals for Dalton, while America Quintero was in net for the shutout.
The Lady Cats play on the road against Alexander on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.