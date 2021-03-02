High school roundup: Dalton boys, girls soccer defeat Alexander; Christian Heritage girls soccer gets first win

Baseball
Heritage 12, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (1-4) got an early lead, but couldn't keep up with Heritage (4-1), falling 12-2 on the road Tuesday.
The Colts got a 2-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to an error followed by a Bailey Stroud single. Stroud finished 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Heritage then scored six in the bottom of the second and added six more in the third to break open the game.
Coahulla Creek plays Rome at home Thursday at 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dalton 3, Alexander 2
Dalton (7-0-1) picked up a Region 5-6A win at home Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over Alexander (3-3-1).
The match was tied 2-2 at half, and the Catamounts won it with a second-half goal.
Damian Rodriguez scored two goals for Dalton, while Fabian Rodriguez scored the other.
Dalton hosts Vestavia Hills (Alabama) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 1, Fannin County 0
Murray County (2-2) got past Fannin County (2-2) 1-0 at home on Tuesday.
Paco Lopez scored the goal for Murray County, while Marvin Lopez-Escobar tallied eight saves to preserve a shutout.
Murray County plays at Christian Heritage Thursday at 7 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Southeast Whitfield (5-0-2) took down Ridgeland (3-4-2) 5-0 on the road Tuesday.
Joel Fraire and Victor Garcia each scored two goals, and Julian Hernandez added one.
Southeast hosts Cedartown Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Christian Heritage 4, Coahulla Creek 2
Christian Heritage (1-2) picked up its first victory of the year with a 4-2 victory at Coahulla Creek (3-2) on Tuesday.
Athena Critides netted three goals and an assist for Christian Heritage, while Ansley Adkins netted the other goal. Mary Kate Humphrey tallied two assists. Faith Humphrey had 16 saves for the Lady Lions.
Valeria Ramirez and Ana Silva each scored a goal for Coahulla Creek.
Christian Heritage hosts Murray County Thursday at 5 p.m., while Coahulla Creek takes on Ringgold at home at the same time.
Dalton 3, Alexander 1
Dalton (5-1-1) won its fifth straight match with a 3-1 home victory over Region 5-6A opponent Alexander (1-5-1) on Tuesday.
Bailey Gleaton scored one goal Tuesday to bring her total to 10 goals scored in seven games this year. Issela Briseno and Laurel Renfroe also sent in a goal.
The Lady Cats next play at Heritage Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 0, Calhoun 0 (draw)
Northwest Whitfield (3-0-2) and Calhoun (4-4-1) played to a scoreless draw Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.
The Lady Bruins travel to play Pickens Friday night at 5:30.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Southeast Whitfield (6-1) got a road win over Ridgeland (2-3-1) 5-0 Tuesday.
Karla Hernandez and Lupita Martinez each scored two goals for Southeast, while Hernandez had an assist. Ashley Hurtado added the other goal, and Karen Garcia and Marissa Gonzalez each had an assist.
Southeast hosts Cedartown at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
