Baseball
Central-Carrollton 6, Southeast Whitfield 3
Central-Carrollton 12, Southeast Whitfield 1
Central-Carrollton (12-7) finished off a three-game series sweep of Southeast Whitfield (3-16) with a pair of wins in a Friday doubleheader in Carrollton.
The Raiders dropped game one 6-3, then fell 12-1.
Southeast had its best chance at a win in the series when it entered the sixth inning Friday’s game one knotted at three runs with Central.
Brady Ensley, Alden Patterson and Johnny Vega each hit doubles to get three runs on the board for Southeast, but Central plated three in the bottom of the sixth to take the game.
In the second game, Central jumped to an 11-0 lead after two innings. Ensley drove in a Raider run, but Southeast couldn’t put together much more offense.
Southeast begins a three-game series against Northwest Whitfield with a Tuesday game in Tunnel Hill at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 8, Paulding County 1
Brady Pendley tossed a one-hitter, Caleb Nix and Parker Eicholtz homered and Dalton (11-3) blasted past Paulding County (11-9) 8-1 at home Friday.
Tyler Neises finished 2-for-2 with an RBI for Dalton, and Jackson Blackwood, Tyson Greenwade and Jose Santiago each drove in a run.
Pendley finished with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
Dalton plays Douglas County in Douglasville Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Murray County 4, Adairsville 3
A day after taking a 4-3 loss to Adairsville (8-4) Thursday, Murray County (2-11) returned the favor Friday with a 4-3 win of its own.
The Indians started strong with three first-inning runs thanks to a wild pitch, an error and a Skylar Gazaway single.
Adairsville got two on the board in the fourth inning, but Murray extended the lead with a Braxton Vineyard sacrifice fly bringing in Waylon Stanley in the fifth.
Jackson Bearden allowed two hits from Adairsville in his five innings on the mound, and Ashton Bowen came in to allow one hit in the final two innings.
Murray County plays at rival North Murray Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Sonoraville 12, North Murray 2
Sonoraville (11-4) plated six runs in the sixth inning to end a 12-2 win over North Murray (4-12) Friday.
North Murray got on the board early with a Grayson Bartley single followed by a solo home run from Taylor Frazier.
Sonoraville led the Mountaineers 6-2 entering the sixth and scored six to end the game via mercy rule.
North Murray hosts rival Murray County Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Rockmart 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (6-9) was held scoreless in a 2-0 home defeat against Rockmart (11-4) Friday night.
Rockmart scored its only two runs in the top of the first and outlasted the Colts the rest of the way for the win.
Coahulla Creek’s Julian Childs and Pedro SanMartin combined to strike out 10 Rockmart batters.
The Colts were held to just two hits, with Joey Estrada and Bailey Stroud both singling.
Coahulla Creek resumes action Tuesday with a game at 5:55 p.m. at Ringgold.
Boys soccer
Dalton 4, Paulding County 0
Dalton (12-1-3) knocked off Paulding County (10-4) 4-0 at home Friday night to wrap the Region 5-6A schedule undefeated and as region champion.
Danny Quintero scored a first-half goal to put the Catamounts ahead by a goal at half. Fernando Guerrero scored two goals after halftimw and Yahir Paez scored another.
The region championship is the fifth straight for Dalton and the 23rd region crown overall.
Dalton plays at Chattanooga’s Baylor on April 4, then the Catamounts get set for the state playoffs.
Last year’s Class 6A champions begin their title defense as the top seeded team in the region.
North Murray 4, Coahulla Creek 1
In a battle of undefeated teams in Region 6-3A play Friday, Uriel Marquez tallied a hat trick to lead North Murray (9-4) past Coahulla Creek (7-5-3) 4-1 in Chatsworth.
Victor Paniagua stopped six shots in goal for North Murray, which is now the only undefeated team remaining in Region 6-3A.
The Mountaineers host Sonoraville for a region contest Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Coahulla Creek hopes to bounce back at the same time at Adairsville.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Pickens 2
Jerry Favela scored two goals in overtime to lift Southeast Whitfield (12-2-3) over Pickens (10-2-1) 3-2 on the road Friday night.
After Favela and Nathan Villanueva scored goals in the first half to put the Raiders up 2-0 at the break, Pickens knotted the game with two second-half goals and forced overtime.
Favela added a goal in the first 10-minute overtime period, then sent in the dagger with four minutes left in the second 10-minute overtime.
Southeast plays at Calhoun Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 4, North Murray 1
Coahulla Creek (10-5) downed North Murray (6-8) 4-1 in Chatsworth Friday.
Ana Silva scored two goals and had an assist for Coahulla Creek, while Natalie Brito and Valeria Navarro also netted a goal.
The Lady Colts play at Adairsville Tuesday at 5 p.m., while North Murray hosts Sonoraville at the same time.
Dalton 7, Paulding County 0
Bailey Gleaton put up four goals and three assists as Dalton (11-3-1) capped an undefeated run through its Region 5-6A schedule with a 7-0 victory over Paulding County (9-3) Friday at home.
Issela Briceno also had two goals and two assists, and Jennifer Enriquez scored the other Lady Catamount goal.
After completing its region slate and winning the region championship, Dalton steps out of region to host Mount Paran Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 6, Pickens 0
Southeast Whitfield (14-1-2) shut down Pickens (6-8) 6-0 on the road Friday night.
Southeasts plays at Calhoun in a non-region game Tuesday at 5 p.m.
