Boys lacrosse
Dalton 9, Notre Dame 3
Dalton (1-1) picked up its first win of the season with a 9-3 victory in Chattanooga against Notre Dame (0-2).
Cooper Sanderson had 12 saves in goal to help the Catamounts to the win.
Charlie Anderson scored three goals, while Robert Cole had two. Jay Anderson, Ian Gowin, Jack Larkins and Warner Ross each tallied a goal.
Dalton hosts Creekview Friday night at 7:30.
Baseball
Northwest Whitfield 7, North Murray 4
Northwest Whitfield (4-3) scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to get past North Murray (1-4) 7-4 at Dalton’s Riverbend Park on Tuesday.
North Murray’s Daniel Skojac launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to knot the game at four and force extras. Northwest answered with three runs and held the Mountaineers off the scoreboard to get the win. Cameron Collins struck out two batters in the eighth inning to preserve the win.
“Very proud of the them,” Northwest head coach David Redmond said. “They showed a lot of heart and found a way to get the win.
Northwest’s Hank Scruggs finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Gavin Nuckolls had a pair of RBIs. Will Wade and Deakon Edwards pitched four and three innings for Northwest, respectively, combining for seven strikeouts.
Taylor Frazier and Joel Mallett hit doubles for North Murray, and Brylan Bond allowed just three hits in his five innings on the mound.
Northwest travels across the north end of Whitfield County to play Coahulla Creek Thursday at 5:30 p.m. North Murray is back in action against Pickens in Jasper tonight at 5:30.
Soccer
Boys
Christian Heritage 0, Cedartown 0 (tie)
Christian Heritage (5-1-1) and Cedartown (4-1-1) played to a scoreless tie Tuesday night.
Christian Heritage hosts Fugees Academy Thursday at 5 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 2, Dalton Academy 0
Omar Mendiola scored two goals as Coahulla Creek (6-2-1) downed Dalton Academy (4-3-1) 2-0 Tuesday.
Johnny Mendiola assisted on both goals.
Creek travels to Rossville to play Ridgeland Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Pumas play at North Murray Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Cedartown 8, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (0-2) fell to Cedartown (5-1-1) 8-0 Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions host Dalton Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 10, Dalton Academy 0
Natalie Brito piled up four goals as Coahulla Creek (7-2) downed Dalton Academy (1-3-1) 10-0 on Tuesday.
Estefana Arvizu added two goals, while Nathalie Cuenca, Sherlyn Henderson, Valeria Ramirez and Megan Ramsey each scored one. Lilli Johnson had four assists while Mariela Mendiola had one.
The Lady Colts play Ridgeland on the road Thursday at 5 p.m. Dalton Academy is at North Murray on Friday at 5 p.m.
