Softball
Dalton 9, Hiram 1
Dalton (6-15) closed the regular season with a 9-1 win over Hiram (5-15) at home on Thursday.
Dalton broke a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the third inning, and the game was called after five.
Cadence Blackwell was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Ella Hill doubled twice for two RBIs. Kailyn Anderson belted a triple.
Kaylee Tatum allowed three hits and struck out seven for Dalton.
Dalton wrapped up the season with a fifth-place finish in Region 7-5A.
Heritage 13, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield (14-13) closed its regular season Wednesday night with a 13-2 loss at home against Region 7-4A champion Heritage (19-6).
The Lady Bruins finished the regular season as the third seed in the region and advanced to the Class 4A state playoffs. Region 7-4A doesn’t have a region tournament.
Northwest plays in the super regional bracket beginning Tuesday. They’ll start the double-elimination round with a game against East Forsyth.
In Wednesday’s game, Northwest fell behind 11-0 by the top of the fourth. The Lady Bruins got on the board with a couple of runs, but not enough to prevent the game from being called after five innings.
A Libby Lee single turned in an RBI in the fourth.
North Murray 13, Murray County 10
North Murray (8-17-1) downed Murray County (4-17) 13-10 at home on Wednesday in the third-place game of the Region 7-2A tournament.
The win gave North Murray the third seed for the region for the state playoffs, while Murray County is the fourth. North Murray starts the playoffs at a super regional bracket against Banks County, while Murray will also play on the road in a double-elimination bracket, starting against Union County. The super regional round starts Tuesday. Winners of the double-elimination round reach the state tournament in Columbus.
In Wednesday’s seeding game, North Murray led 8-1 after three innings, but Murray stormed back with nine straight runs to grab the lead.
Five runs by North Murray seized back the 13-10 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Murray County couldn’t match in the final two innings.
Janna Baggett, Karsen Baldridge, McKinlie Callaway and Cameron Longley all had two hits for the Lady Mountaineers. Baggett, Callaway and Longley all doubled, while Angel Tant also had a double.
Charley Patton and Kylie Corbin shared time on the mound for North Murray.
Kholee Fouts doubled and had four RBIs with her 2-for-5 mark at the plate for Murray. Lanie Spence and Charlsey Richards both finished 2-for-4. Richards, Kylee Johnson and Nicole Martin each had an RBI.
Both Murray and North Murray put together upset wins in the first round of the Region 7-2A tournament on Monday to reach the tournament semifinals and earn a playoff berth. North Murray was the fifth seed in the region after the regular season, and Murray County was the sixth, and both grabbed a spot in the top four and a spot in the playoffs.
Sonoraville 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-20-1) wrapped up its season with a 9-0 road loss to Sonoraville (12-12) Thursday.
Sonoraville opened the first inning with six runs to take command in the five-inning game.
The Lady Raiders were held to three hits, with Katie Bramblett having two of those.
Southeast ends the season at sixth in Region 7-4A.
Volleyball
Bremen 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Bremen (27-4-2) ousted Coahulla Creek (11-26) in the Region 6-3A tournament Thursday with a 2-0 victory.
Coahulla Creek dropped the first set 25-9, then fell 25-19 to end the match.
Dalton 2, Calhoun 0
Dalton (28-9) stifled Calhoun (21-13) 2-0 at home Thursday night in the Region 7-5A tournament to advance.
After Calhoun got past Woodland in the first round of the tournament Thursday at Dalton, the Lady Cats downed Calhoun for the fourth time this season to advance in the tourney.
Dalton play at top-seeded Cartersville on Saturday to decide the region championship.
Cartersville was Dalton’s only region loss of the season. Cartersville downed the Lady Cats 2-0 on Sept. 20.
Murray County 2, Rockmart 0
Murray County (27-8) defeated Rockmart (17-22-3) at home Thursday night to advance in the Area 7-2A tournament.
Murray won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-12.
Murray advanced in the area tournament. The Lady Indians host the remainder of the double-elimination tournament on Saturday.
Murray County plays in the semifinals at 1 p.m.
