Softball
Central-Carrollton 16, Southeast Whitfield 0
Central-Carrollton (13-3) piled up 16 runs in three innings to defeat Southeast Whitfield (2-11-1) 16-0 in Carrollton on Thursday.
Southeast was held without a hit as Central had 15.
The Lady Raiders play Heritage at home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 11, Adairsville 2
Coahulla Creek (11-5) took down Adairsville (6-9-1) 11-2 at home on Thursday.
The Lady Colts scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings to pull away and withstand two late Adairsville runs. The game was called after five innings.
Caroline Reed led the way for Coahulla Creek with a 2-for-3 performance with a double and three RBIs. Meka Henson was 2-for-2, and Brinkley Reed batted in two runs.
Bailey Warnix struck out seven and allowed two hits for Coahulla Creek.
The Lady Colts play at North Murray on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 8, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (8-8) dropped a game 8-0 on the road against Ringgold’s Heritage (11-4) Thursday night.
The Lady Bruins were held to two hits as Heritage scored the first three runs of the game in the third inning and never looked back.
Laila Perry and Eden Rann picked up the hits for Northwest.
Northwest plays Tattnall Square Academy today at 4:45 p.m.
Haralson County 12, Murray County 9
Haralson County (9-3) piled up 10 runs in the final inning to steal a win from Murray County (2-10) 12-9 on Thursday.
The Lady Indians led 9-2 headed into the seventh inning. Haralson had 12 hits in the game, but drilled seven of them in the seventh inning.
Murray used a six-run third inning to grab that big lead, trickling in single runs in the second, fourth and fifth. After Haralson’s big rally, Murray couldn’t answer with any more runs.
Kylee Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Kenzie Jones and Kylie Usrey both doubled for Murray. Callan Ledford, Charlsey Richards and Lanie Spence also had RBIs.
Murray hosts Pepperell on Monday at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 10, North Murray 0
North Murray (5-12-1) was shut out 10-0 at Rockmart (15-3) Thursday.
Rockmart scored seven in the first inning to take control, and the Yellow Jackets added three in the fourth before the game ended in five.
North Murray was held to two hits. Karsen Baldridge and Charley Patton each singled.
The Lady Mountaineers host Coahulla Creek on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Woodland 9, Dalton 3
Dalton (2-10) dropped a road game against Woodland (9-8) 9-3 Thursday.
Ella Hill was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Dalton. Claire Archer and Aliza Martinez had an RBI apiece for the Lady Catamounts. Martinez and Kailyn Anderson doubled for Dalton.
Dalton plays Dade County tonight at 8:15.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage splits in region tri-match
Christian Heritage School (10-10) split a pair of Area 7-A games in a tri-match Thursday, falling to Armuchee (27-3) 2-0 but downing Darlington (6-8-2) 2-1.
Christian Heritage was within 25-18 at the end of the first set against Armuchee, but the Lady Lions fell 25-7 in the second set.
After losing the first set against Darlington 27-25, Christian Heritage responded with 25-16 and 15-7 set wins to take the match.
Christian Heritage plays Pepperell and Trion in a tri-match Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Dalton downs Southeast, Ridgleand
Dalton (13-7) swept a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield High School Thursday night, downing the host Lady Raiders (2-21-2) 2-0 and knocking off Ridgeland (16-9) 2-0.
The Lady Catamounts downed Ridgeland 25-20 and 25-22 in the two sets. Gracie Ridley led the way in that one with 10 kills, and Hannah Ortiz had 11 assists. Ridley and Ava Davey both had four digs.
Dalton got past Southeast 25-14 and 25-11. Ridley had nine kills, and Davey had six. Ortiz put up 14 assists, while Jexikella Palma tallied seven digs.
Southeast opened the action Thursday night against Ridgeland, also falling 2-0 to the Lady Panthers.
For Dalton, Thursday night’s victories gave the Lady Catamounts their sixth win in seven contests and eighth victory in 10 games. Dalton started this season, the first under head coach Serena Turner, 5-5.
Dalton plays Cartersville and Lassiter on Tuesday, while Southeast faces Sonoraville and Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill on Tuesday.
Northwest Whitfield gets past Oakwood Christian, Ringgold at home
Northwest Whitfield (10-15) swept a home tri-match Thursday night, defeating both Oakwood Christian (12-12) and Ringgold (7-14).
On the night, senior Allie Anderson tallied 29 assists, 15 digs, five kills, four aces and a block for the Lady Bruins. Mia Peña had 21 digs, four aces and two kills, Amy Marcum had 24 digs and Caroline Buckner put up 16 kills, five digs and four aces.
Northwest hosts Sonoraville and Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
