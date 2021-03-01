Baseball
LaFayette 5, Christian Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (4-3) lost 5-1 at home to LaFayette (5-2) Monday.
The Ramblers rattled off four of those runs in the third with a grand slam to take a 4-0 lead before Christian Heritage scored its lone run of the night in the bottom of the third. LaFayette scored another run in the sixth.
The Lions managed two hits, which came from Elian Bautista and Camp Carpenter.
Girls soccer
Dalton 3, North Murray 0
Dalton (4-1-1) earned a road win at North Murray (2-3) on Monday.
Melanie Arriaga, Andrea Dominguez and Bailey Gleaton each scored a goal for Dalton, while Channel Ibarra and Lexi Martinez each played goalkeeper in the Dalton shutout.
Dalton plays Alexander at home on the high school's turf field today at 4:30 p.m., and North Murray hosts Adairsville at 5 p.m. on March 9.
