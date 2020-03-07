Baseball
Dalton 15, Osborne 0 (game 1)
Dalton 23, Osborne 3 (game 2)
The Catamounts swept a doubleheader with Osborne on Saturday.
The teams played just three innings in game one, with Dalton pitcher Caleb Nix allowing no hits and striking out four. Tyler Neises and Kaleb Valdez both finished 2-for-2 with a double and a RBI. Tyson Neil tallied four RBIs, while Tyson Swope added two RBIs.
Game two saw a four-inning game end with a 23-3 Dalton win.
Nix and Neises both hit home runs for Dalton. Rhett Hammontree finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Orlando Santiago was the winning pitcher, getting four strikeouts and allowing no hits in his two innings.
Harrison 1, Dalton 0
Harrison squeezed one run across home plate in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Dalton on Friday night, 1-0. For the Catamounts, Brady Pendley pitched six innings, giving up three hits, one walk and striking out four. At the plate, Rhett Hammontree was 2-for-4, Bryce Houghton went 1-for-2; Tyler Neises was 2-for-4; Caleb Nix went 1-for-3; and Orlando Santiago was 1-for-2.
Murray County 7, LaFayette 4
Murray County used a four-run fifth inning to beat LaFayette Saturday, 7-4.
The Indians turned a 3-3 stalemate into a 7-3 advantage in the fifth, allowing just one run from LaFayette the rest of the way to get a victory.
Brock Dunn went 2-for-4 and tallied two RBIs for Murray County, while Carson Voiles got a RBI on his own 2-for-4 clip. Caleb Jones and Wally Underwood also tallied RBIs.
The Indians are 4-5 and will start Region 6-3A play Tuesday against Sonoraville.
Northwest 7, Gilmer 0 (game 1)
Northwest 14, Gilmer 11 (game 2)
Northwest Whitfield won both games of a Friday night doubleheader against Gilmer. After Thursday night's 4-2 win, the Friday victories gave the Bruins a three-game series sweep over the Region 6-4A opponent.
In game one, Northwest's Hank Bearden pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 13 and walking two. Aiden Hosford was 2-for-2 with a double and a RBI, while Matt Redmond was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Keaton McQuaig also tallied two RBIs.
In game two, Gilmer went ahead 8-3 before Northwest stormed back with a six-run fourth inning. Redmond finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Hosford and Noah Newman each brought two runners home.
The Bruins are 4-6, 3-0 in Region 6-4A.
Golf
Christian Heritage
The Lions battled windy conditions to place sixth out of 25 teams at the Johnny Paulk Invitational hosted by Glynn Academy in Jekyll Island. Christian Heritage shot 322 overall, with counting scorers Jack Stafford (74), who finished second overall; Mason Cady (79); Tucker Jordan (84); and Audrey Stafford (85).
Dalton
Dalton's girls golf team finished first in the West Hall Invitational in Braselton on Saturday.
The Catamounts shot 261 to beat out a field of 14 other teams of all classifications. Destiny Hill shot 83, and was named to the all-tournament team. Skylar Fromm and Kinsley Skiffen both shot 89, while Connor Johnson shot 91.
Girls tennis
Dalton 5, Northwest Whitfield 0 (JV)
On Friday, the Dalton junior varsity team swept Northwest Whitfield, 5-0, winning all matches, 8-0. Winners for the Bruins were No. 1 singles Emma Mitchell; No. 2 singles Madi Sanson; No. 3 singles Macy Mashburn; No. 1 doubles Emma Ferguson and Sarah Wise; and No. 2 doubles Halie Floyd and Jill Patel.
Girls lacrosse
Cherokee 9, Dalton 2
Dalton fell to Cherokee 9-2. Taylor Thompson scored one Catamount goal, while Macie Elrod added another, her first of the season. Goaltender Chloe Swaney had 11 saves.
Dalton hosts Allatoona 7 p.m. Tuesday.
