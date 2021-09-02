High school roundup: Dalton, Northwest softball get shutout wins over region rivals; Dalton, Creek volleyball win in tri-matches

Softball
Dalton 8, Rome 0
Dalton (2-7) shut out Rome (3-3) Thursday night for the Lady Cats' second defeat of Rome this season.
After a scoreless first inning, Dalton got on the board in the second with one run, then added four in the third and three in the fourth. The game was called in the fifth.
Cadence Blackwell, Aliza Martinez and Natalie Moya each finished with two RBIs, and Moya and Martinez each finished 2-for-3.
Haley Curtis pitched all five innings for Dalton, allowing just three hits while striking out five.
The Lady Catamounts play East Paulding in Dallas Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 18, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (12-1) ran past Southeast Whitfield (0-11) 18-0 at home Thursday to close a three-game series sweep.
The first two games were played at Southeast on Wednesday, with Northwest winning 20-1 and 23-2.
In Thursday's three-inning game, Northwest pitchers Kylie Hayes and Destin Jewell combined to strike out six and not allow a hit while Northwest racked up 15 hits and 18 runs while only batting in two innings.
Eden Rann was 2-for-2 with a homer and five RBIs Thursday. Hayes was 3-for-3 at the plate, while Arlene Rodriguez also finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Allison Cowan was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Southeast Whitfield plays a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central of Carrollton, while Northwest faces in Varnell Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Rockmart 12, North Murray 2
North Murray (4-8-1) fell in a road game at Rockmart (8-2) 12-2 on Thursday.
Rockmart scored six runs in the first two innings before North Murray responded to get on the board in the third with two runs, but the Lady Mountaineers couldn't shut down Rockmart. The game ended after the fifth inning.
Abby Young plated the North Murray runs with a two-RBI triple. Maddie Hyde and Charley Patton also had hits for the Lady Mountaineers.
North Murray hosts Coosa Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Creek defeats Southeast, splits home tri-match
Coahulla Creek (7-5-1) hosted a tri-match Thursday night, and the Lady Colts fell to Ridgeland (7-1) and defeated Southeast Whitfield (1-11-1).
Ridgeland dropped Coahulla Creek in two sets, then the Lady Colts rebounded to down Southeast in two sets, 25-16 and 25-16.
Coahulla Creek's Jelleny Mallozi totaled 15 assists, 13 kills, seven aces and four kills on the night. Hallie Jackson totaled 12 digs.
Against Southeast, Jarelli Mallozi had 10 assists, nine kills and four digs, while Kalynn Cameron had five digs and four kills.
Coahulla plays Woodland and Adairsville at Adairsville on Tuesday, while Southeast is at Ringgold Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dalton downs Gordon Central, LFO at tri-match
Dalton (4-7) traveled for a tri-match in Fort Oglethorpe Thursday, bringing home wins over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-8) and Gordon Central (0-14).
Dalton dominated Gordon Central 25-13 and 25-8, then needed three sets to down LFO, winning the first 25-23, falling in the second 25-19 and seizing a match win with a 15-10 victory in the third.
On the night, Gracie Ridley had 17 kills, 12 assists, eight aces and six digs. Ava Davey tallied 23 assists, seven kills, five digs and four aces, while Searany De La Cerda had 14 digs. Dalton plays in a tournament at Marietta's Kell on Saturday.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
