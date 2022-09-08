Softball
Cartersville 2, Dalton 1
Dalton (2-8) held Cartersville (7-5-1) scoreless after the first inning, but the Lady Catamounts couldn’t convert on enough runs to escape a 2-1 defeat Thursday on the road.
Cartersville scored both its runs in the first. Dalton was held off the board until the top of the sixth inning, when a wild pitch allowed Jazmin Rodriguez to score from third.
Kaylee Tatum went all seven innings on the mound for Dalton, striking out eight.
Cadence Blackwell was 2-for-4 for Dalton.
Dalton hosts Calhoun at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Heritage 8, Southeast Whitfield 0
Heritage (9-4) blanked Southeast Whitfield (2-8-1) 8-0 in Ringgold Thursday.
America Lerma had two of Southeast’s four hits.
Southeast plays Towns County on the road at 5 p.m. Monday.
Ringgold 7, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (8-5) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 7-1 home defeat to Ringgold (3-7) Thursday.
The visitors scored four in the first inning and had a 7-0 lead by the fifth inning before the Lady Colts scored.
Nora Milam’s ground ball allowed Damon Thompson to score the lone Creek run in the bottom of the fifth. Meka Henson added a double for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays North Murray on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Cartersville 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield (5-12) dropped a home contest against Cartersville (12-11) Thursday night.
Allie Anderson had 14 assists, three kills, three aces and two digs for Northwest. Beckley Manning, Amy Marcum and Mia Peña all had eight digs, while Manning added five kills. Caroline Buckner had seven kills and three digs.
Northwest plays in a tournament at Coahulla Creek on Saturday.
