High school roundup: Dalton softball gets win on senior night

Softball
Dalton 11, Paulding County 3
Dalton (5-8) powered past Paulding County (4-13) 11-3 at home Tuesday evening.
It was senior night for the Lady Catamounts, and the lone Dalton senior, Natalie Moya finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Gracie Young was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Kailyn Anderson had a double and two RBIs as well.
The Lady Cats scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Dalton's Kaylee Tatum and Haley Curtis combined to allow just Paulding three hits.
Dalton hosts Carrollton today for a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Pickens 0
Northwest Whitfield (17-8) traveled to play a doubleheader with Pickens Tuesday evening, winning both with identical 8-0 scores.
In the first game, Northwest scored seven runs in the fifth inning after the two played seven scoreless innings.
Kylie Hayes was 3-for-3, while Allison Cowan and Torrey Cummings each had two RBIs.
In the second game, Northwest did its damage in the early innings instead, leading 5-0 after two.
Cowan and Cummings again had two RBIs, while Hayes did too.
The teams play the third game of the series Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Tunnel Hill.
Ridgeland 22, Southeast Whitfield 1
Ridgeland 25, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (0-22) dropped two games in a doubleheader at home against Ridgeland (6-15) Tuesday.
In game one, Sherlynn Hernandez drove home the lone Lady Raider run in the third inning of a 22-1 loss. In the second game, Southeast fell 25-2.
Southeast plays in a doubleheader at Cedartown tonight at 7.
Sonoraville 8, Murray County 0
Murray County (6-12) dropped a game at Sonoraville (20-4) 8-0 on Tuesday.
Natalie O'Neal had the only hit of the night for Murray as Sonoraville's Taylor Long struck out 16 batters.
Tuesday's game was the last scheduled regular season contest for the Lady Indians.
Volleyball
Dalton 3, Douglas County 0
Dalton (21-18) downed Douglas County (8-13) in three sets Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats earned a win 25-6 in the first set before winning 25-14 in both of the final two sets.
In the match, sophomore Gracie Ridley had nine kills, which helped her set the new Dalton record for kills in a season. Her 327 surpassed Kaysen Welsh's 320. Welsh, Ridley's cousin, is a 2021 graduate.
Ridley also tallied 11 assists, three aces and three digs.
Dalton hosts Gordon Lee and Southeast Whitfield Thursday night.
Northwest Whitfield downs Southeast, Ridgeland
Northwest Whitfield (24-5) swept a tri-match Tuesday night over Area 7-4A opponents Southeast Whitfield (4-23-1) and Ridgeland (12-9).
Northwest's Emma Allen had 19 kills, 17 assists and eight aces. Allie Anderson had 22 assists, Emma Hayes had 15 kills, Whitley Chumley had 12 kills, Nicole Thurman tallied 11 kills and Camryn Humble had 10 digs.
Southeast plays in a tri-match at Dalton with the Lady Catamounts and Gordon Lee on Thursday, while Northwest hosts Oakwood Christian and Ringgold Thursday.
Cross country
Dalton boys, girls win at Ringgold
Dalton traveled to Ringgold Monday to participate in the Heritage 5-Star Stride Invitational, with both the boys and girls teams finishing in first place.
With 42 points, the boys placed first out of 13 teams and 111 athletes.
Dalton's Bruno Valdez finished third overall (17:27) to lead the Catamounts. Andre Avila (sixth overall, 17:54), Jorge Mares (ninth overall, 18:22), Anthony Garcia (11th overall, 18:31) and German Santana (13th overall, 18:43) rounded out Dalton's top five finishers.
With 43 points, the girls placed first out of nine teams and 63 athletes.
Dalton's Betsy Perez finished fourth (21:38). Sarah Adcock (fifth overall, 22:04), Price Anderson (seventh overall, 22:38), Sirena Pridgen (13th overall, 23:20) and Camila Pineda (14th overall, 23:31) were the top finishers for Dalton.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
