High school roundup: Dalton softball sweeps region doubleheader at Douglas County

Softball
Central of Carrollton 18, Southeast Whitfield 0
Undefeated Central of Carrollton (14-0) completed a three-game series sweep of Southeast Whitfield (0-14) with an 18-0 win in Dalton Thursday.
Central won the first two games of the series in a doubleheader in Carrollton Tuesday.
On Thursday, the game was called after three innings with Central ahead of Southeast 18-0. Megan Towe had the lone hit for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast plays at Dalton Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 3, Ringgold 1
Coahulla Creek (4-7) edged Ringgold (5-4) 3-1 in a pitcher's duel Thursday in Varnell.
Steahl Smith pitched six scoreless innings for Coahulla Creek before Ringgold got on the board in the seventh, but Smith limited the Tigers to just the one run to preserve the win. Smith struck out nine.
Ringgold's Maddy Bacon held the Lady Colts off the board through four, but Coahulla Creek broke through with three runs in the fifth. Caroline Reed, Bailey Warnix and Emily Wood each drove in a run.
Its the second straight win for the Lady Colts, which have won three of their last four after a 1-6 start to the year.
Dalton 4, Douglas County 2
Dalton 12, Douglas County 0
Dalton (4-7) picked up two wins in a Region 5-6A doubleheader on the road over Douglas County (7-8) Thursday, winning 4-2 and 12-0.
In the first game, Dalton peppered 10 hits to Douglas County's three, but needed two runs in the fifth to break a tie and eventually take the win. Natalie Moya stole home plate to get one of the decisive runs, then Gracie Young singled to bring home another run.
Cadence Blackwell and Aliza Martinez each finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Catamounts. Claire Archer and Kaylee Tatum also tallied RBIs for Dalton. Haley Curtis struck out eight.
In game two, Tatum pitched a shutout through the four innings of play before the game was called.
In her two plate appearances, Moya had a double and a triple and tallied five RBIs. Young had a two-RBI double.
It's the third straight win for Dalton after a 1-7 start to the year. The Lady Cats will look to make it four after a home game Monday against Southeast Whitfield at 5:30.
Murray County 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4
Murray County (4-8) doubled up Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-5) 8-4 on the road Thursday night.
Murray led 8-1 entering the seventh inning, then held off a Warrior rally for the win.
Alyssa Usrey was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Natalie O'Neal pitched all seven innings, striking out eight, while also belting two hits and driving in a run.
Murray County hosts LaFayette Monday.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage 2, Ridgeland 1
Christian Heritage (9-6) slipped by Ridgeland (7-2) two sets to one on Thursday at home.
After dropping the first set 25-14, Christian Heritage swiped the second set 25-17. In the decisive third, the Lady Lions got a 15-13 win.
Amelia White had 20 digs and two aces; Riley Strickland tallied eight digs, six kills and three aces; and Sarah Grace Edgeman had eight digs and five kills.
Christian Heritage hosts Rome Thursday at 6 p.m.
Coahulla Creek splits two in tri-match
Coahulla Creek (9-7-1) split two matches at a road tri-match, shutting down Coosa 2-0 and dropping to Cedartown 2-0.
Coahulla Creek downed Coosa 25-16 and 25-16 in the two sets. Jelleny Mallozzi had seven kills, four assists, two aces and a block in the match, while Kensli Warnix had 10 assists, five aces and two digs.
Cedartown dropped Coahulla Creek 25-16 and 25-21.
Mallozzi added six kills and three assists against Cedartown.
Coahulla Creek hosts a weekend tournament on Saturday.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Sonoraville 0
Northwest Whitfield (12-2) took down Sonoraville (7-9) in two sets at home Thursday night.
Northwest, a night after knocking off Area 7-4A opponent Heritage, went out of area to defeat Sonoraville 25-12, 25-14.
Allie Anderson had 15 assists and four aces for Northwest. Emma Allen had eight kills, seven assists and two blocks; Emma Hayes tallied nine digs and four kills; and Whitley Chumley contributed 11 digs.
Northwest plays at Dalton Monday at 6 p.m.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
