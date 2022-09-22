Softball
Coahulla Creek 3, Bremen 2
Coahulla Creek (13-6) edged Bremen (16-5) 3-2 on the road Thursday night.
Coahulla Creek led 3-1 headed into the seventh inning and withstood an attempted rally in the final frame. Coahulla Creek’s Brinkley Reed caught a deep Bremen drive that could have been a go-ahead home run to instead end the game with an out.
The Lady Colts eeked out the win despite a 10-2 disparity in hits in favor of Coahulla.
Coahulla Creek pitcher Bailey Warnix went all seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
Meka Henson, Nora Milam and Caroline Reed all had two hits for the Lady Colts. Milam and Brinkley Reed had doubles.
Coahulla Creek hosts LaFayette on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 12, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-13-1) was shut out 12-0 by Heritage (14-5) in four innings on the road Thursday.
The Lady Raiders were held to one hit as Avery Skyles singled.
Southeast hosts Sonoraville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 11, Cass 1
After losing nine in a row, Dalton (4-11) defeated Cass (8-15) 11-1 Thursday night at home for the Lady Catamounts’ second consecutive victory.
After falling behind 1-0 after the first inning, Dalton scored five in the second an four in the third to take a commanding advantage. The game was called after Cass couldn’t score in the fifth inning.
Kaylee Tatum started on the mound for Dalton, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. Kailyn Anderson was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and Tatum, Claire Archer and Cadence Blackwell doubled.
Dalton tries to continue its win streak when the two teams play Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Model 11, North Murray 8
A four-run seventh inning wasn’t enough of a comeback for North Murray (5-15-1) in a 11-8 road loss to Model (6-9) Thursday.
The Lady Mountaineers trailed 11-4 in the final inning.
Karsen Baldridge was 3-for-4 for North Murray, while Janna Baggett was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Cadence Mulkey was 2-for-3.
North Murray plays on the road against Gordon Central on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pepperell 9, Murray County 1
Murray County (2-12) scored the first run at home against Pepperell (12-2) Thursday night, but the visitors scored the next nine on the way to a 9-1 win over Murray.
Kholee Fouts, Callan Ledford, Charlsey Richards and Lanie Spence had hits for Murray.
The Lady Indians host Fannin County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps Adairsville, Coosa in road tri-match
Dalton (15-9) picked up two wins in a tri-match at Adairsville High School on Thursday, knocking off both host Adairsville (8-15-2) and Coosa (4-19) in two sets apiece.
Against Adairsville, Dalton won the first set 25-18 before closing things out with a 25-14 victory in the second.
Dalton was more dominant against Coosa. A 25-5 win was followed by a 25-10 victory.
Dalton hosts a Region 7-5A tri-match Tuesday at home against Woodland and Calhoun.
