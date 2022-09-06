Softball
Sonoraville 12, Northwest Whitfield 4
Northwest Whitfield (8-6) dropped a 12-4 game at Sonoraville (3-8) Tuesday night.
Sonoraville grabbed a 4-0 lead after the first inning and never let the Lady Bruins catch up. The hosts scored four more in the third and fifth before the game was called after five innings.
Despite the loss, Lindsey Harris and Libby Lee got the offense going for Northwest. Harris finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Lee was 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double.
Jolie Albertson and Gabbie Bates split time on the mound for Northwest, but neither could slow down the Lady Phoenix offense.
Northwest hosts Central-Carrollton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps Rome tri-match
Dalton (9-6) swept a tri-match at Rome High School Tuesday night, knocking off Gilmer (2-9) in two sets and host Rome (12-5) in three.
Over Gilmer, the Lady Cats had 25-15 and 25-17 victories in the two sets to claim the match. Miranda Mauldin had three aces, Gracie Ridley had seven kills, Tori Clark had four kills and Hannah Ortiz tallied nine assists.
After dropping the first set to Rome 25-23, Dalton clawed back with a 25-16 win in the second and an 18-16 victory in the third to grab the win.
Ava Davey had eight kills, eight assists and six aces. Ridley had eight kills, and Ortiz matched Davey with eight assists. Jexikella Palma tallied seven digs.
The Lady Cats host Sonoraville Thursday night at 5:30.
Notre Dame (TN) 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (5-10) dropped a game in two sets on the road against Chattanooga’s Notre Dame (8-3) on Tuesday.
The Lady Colts were swept after three straight matches of grabbing wins.
Coahulla Creek looks to get back in the win column with a Thursday night home tri-match with Bremen and Gordon Lee.
