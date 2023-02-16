Boys soccer
Rome 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield (2-3-1) dropped a game 2-1 at Rome (1-1) Thursday night.
Nico Cuna scored the lone Northwest goal off of an assist from Bodee Baldivid.
The Bruins play at Cartersville on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Kell 10, Dalton 8
Dalton dropped its season opener with a 10-8 loss at Marietta’s Kell on Thursday night.
Dalton led 7-3 before Kell forged ahead and grabbed the win.
Jay Anderson and Ian Gowin scored three goals apiece for the Catamounts. Robert Cole and Warner Ross each added a goal.
The Catamounts play at Chattanooga’s Notre Dame on Feb. 28.
Girls
Dalton 16, Gainesville 4
Dalton opened the season by downing Gainesville 16-4 Monday night.
Lanier Land and Kenley Roberts each had five goals for the Lady Catamounts, who were playing in the first game coached by new head coach Ben Taylor.
Hala Bikhit and Henley Hill each scored two goals, and Autumn Johnson and Caroline Hogshead scored one apiece. Tessa Brock had six saves in net for Dalton.
Tennis
Boys
Coahulla Creek 5, Northwest 0
Coahulla Creek grabbed a 5-0 win over Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
Preston Green (8-5), Drake Malone (8-3) and Logan Parton (8-5) were victorious for the Colts in singles.
The duo of Jackson Thomas and Brayden Barber won 8-1, while Will Douglas and Alex Andrews nabbed an 8-4 victory.
Dalton 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
Dalton earned a 5-0 sweep of Southeast Whitfield on the road Tuesday afternoon.
Nik Carlson (6-1, 6-2), John Carson (6-0, 6-1) and Will Merryman (6-0, 6-0) earned victories in singles. Max Cowan and Jack Wells got wins in the first doubles line (6-0, 6-0), while Ben Thorne and Silas Owens closed things out with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the second.
The win put Dalton at 2-0 in the early season after a 4-1 victory over Trion on Monday.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 3, Northwst Whitfield 2
Coahulla Creek downed Northwest Whitfield 3-2 Tuesday.
Ava Howell was the lone winner in singles for the Lady Colts with an 8-1 win. Both doubles lines were victorious for Coahulla Creek, with Lilly Jones and EJ Carrier winning 8-2 and Lily Lowe and Kennedy Hughes winning 8-0.
Dalton 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
In their first match of the season, Dalton shut down Southeast Tuesday on the road, allowing just three total points in a 5-0 win.
Caroline Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Ava White (6-0, 6-1) and Annabelle Rollins (6-0, 6-1) earned singles wins for Dalton, while Halie Floyd and Sophia Pichardo (6-1, 6-0) won in doubles along with Faith Manis and Jocelyn Pacheco (6-0, 6-0).
