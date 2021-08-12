High school roundup: Dalton volleyball opens season with win; Ware's big game leaves Lady Catamount softball just short

Volleyball
Dalton 3, Ringgold 1
Dalton (1-0) opened its 2021 season with a three-sets-to-one victory at Ringgold (1-2) Thursday.
The teams exchanged wins in the first two sets, then Dalton rattled of victories of 25-16 and 26-24 to take the match.
Grace Ridley had 18 kills, 16 assists, five digs and two aces, while Ava Davey tallied 18 assists, 14 kills, five aces, two blocks and two digs. Mia Pena had 13 digs and four aces while Searany De La Cerda had 11 digs and four aces.
Dalton next hosts a tri-match at 5 p.m. Tuesday with LaFayette and Christian Heritage.
Softball
East Paulding 9, Dalton 8
Dalton (1-2) fell just short at home against East Paulding (3-1) Thursday night, losing 9-8.
The Lady Catamounts led 8-7 after a four-run fifth inning, but couldn't score again. East Paulding sent home two in the top of the seventh, and Dalton didn't respond.
Dasia Ware led the way for Dalton with a great day at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Claire Archer was 2-for-4 and Natalie Moya and Gracie Young each tallied two hits.
East Paulding had two home runs.
Dalton plays at Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Coahulla Creek 1
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-0) scored 11 combined runs in the third and fourth innings to down Coahulla Creek (1-2) 13-1 in Varnell Thursday.
LFO scored two runs in the first inning, then added five in the third and six in the top of the fourth. Coahulla Creek finally got a run in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn't score enough to keep the game from ending due to the mercy rule.
Coahulla Creek was held to just two hits overall, with Katie Bagley and Caroline Reed tallying those. Bailey Warnix scored the lone Lady Colt run when an Emily Wood ground ball gave Warnix time to reach home while Wood was thrown out.
Coahulla Creek plays at Rossville's Ridgeland Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Rockmart 14, Murray County 6
Murray County (1-3) started strong, but couldn't keep pace as Rockmart (2-0) handed them a 14-6 road loss Thursday.
Murray led 4-0 through three innings, but then Rockmart started scoring.
Three runs in the fourth, six in the fifth and five in the sixth were enough to shut down Murray, even though the Indians added two more.
Abby Curtis was 2-for-3 and collected three RBIs for Murray. Alyssa Usrey was 3-for-4 with a double. Natalie O'Neal picked up two RBIs.
Murray hosts Dade County tonight at 8.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
