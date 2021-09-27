Dalton High School's volleyball team came into Monday night's match with Christian Heritage looking for a different outcome after the Lady Lions defeated Dalton in the bigger school's gym earlier this season.
The Lady Cats (20-18) pulled away in all three sets on the road Monday to score a convincing win, downing Christian Heritage (11-13) 3-0.
"We really kind of reached our potential tonight," Dalton senior Searany De La Cerda said after the game. "Since we had lost to them, I think tonight really helped us get a new level of confidence going into region tournament play."
Christian Heritage earned a 2-1 win at Dalton back on Aug. 17.
On Monday, the teams played evenly in the first set through eight points apiece, but then Dalton started to pull away. A run quickly got the Lady Cats a 10-point advantage, and the first set went to Dalton 25-14.
In the second set, Christian Heritage again started strong. The Lady Lions got out to a 6-4 lead, but Dalton outscored Christian Heritage 21-4 the rest of the way to take the set. Another set, another similar story in the third, with Dalton cruising to a 25-12 win.
Dalton started the season at 2-7, thanks in part to that early-season loss to Christian Heritage. The Lady Catamounts recently climbed back above .500, however, going 5-2 in the last seven matches.
"We definitely started off really slow game-wise," De La Cerda said. "Lately we're playing a lot better."
Dalton has three regular season games left, including tonight's home match against Region 5-6A opponent Douglas County at 5:30.
Christian Heritage plays LaFayette and Oakwood Christian tonight at 5 in a tri-match.
In other high school sports action Monday night:
Softball
LaFayette 7, Coahulla Creek 3
Coahulla Creek (6-10) fell to LaFayette (11-8) on the road Monday night as the Lady Ramblers pulled away in the fourth and fifth innings.
The game was tied at three headed into the fourth inning, but LaFayette added four between the fourth and fifth.
Steahl Smith was on the mound for Coahulla Creek and held LaFayette to five hits while Coahulla Creek had eight. Smith had eight strikeouts.
Caroline and Brinkley Reed both tallied two hits for Coahulla Creek, with Brinkley bringing in two RBIs. Karis Hunt also tallied an RBI for Coahulla Creek.
Coahulla Creek hosts Christian Heritage tonight at 5:30.
Murray County 8, Adairsville 4
Murray County (6-11) doubled up Adairsville (6-14) 8-4 on the road Monday night.
The Lady Indians scored half of their runs in the second and half in the fifth. Adairsville started the game with a 2-0 lead after the first, but couldn't catch back up to Murray.
Brooklyn Gonzalez finished 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Nicole Martin was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Natalie O'Neal pitched a complete game for Murray, striking out 10.
The Lady Indians play at Sonoraville tonight at 5:30.
Sonoraville 9, North Murray 0
North Murray (6-14-1) was blanked at home Monday by Sonoraville (19-4) 9-0.
Sonoraville tallied 10 hits while holding the Lady Mountaineers to three.
Karsen Baldridge, McKinlie Callaway and Abby Young had those hits for North Murray.
North Murray plays at Ringgold tonight at 5:30.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.