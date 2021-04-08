Another game, another shutout win for Dalton High School's boys soccer team.
In the latest victory, Dalton (14-0-1) took just six minutes of play to score their first four goals in a 10-0 rout over visiting East Ridge (Tennessee) (3-3) Thursday night.
It's the Catamounts' sixth-straight win without allowing a goal, and the tenth time they've held their opponents off the board in 14 wins this season.
Filemon Quintero got the scoring started just over a minute in, before Damian Rodriguez scored the first of his two first-half goals just over a minute later. Damian's brother, Fabian Rodriguez, got in on the scoring action with two first-half goals. By the second one, Dalton led 6-0 with 24:05 still left in the first half and pulled several starters.
Danny Quintero also scored a goal in the first half, as did Angel Salaices, who put Dalton up 7-0 with just 45 seconds before the halftime break.
In the second frame, Dalton took less than 12 minutes to end the game via mercy rule at 10-0.
Diego Hurtado scored four minutes in, then Salaices and Jairo Paz each scored in the span of 21 seconds to end the game with 28:34 left in the game.
The Catamounts, which have already wrapped up Region 5-6A play undefeated and earned the top seed for the state playoffs, have two more regular-season tuneups left before the playoffs.
Dalton hosts Atlanta's Westminster on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before trying to avenge their only blemish of the season on Friday, April 16.
The Catamounts travel across town to play at Southeast Whitfield that night. Dalton played the Raiders to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.
In other high school sports action on Thursday:
Baseball
Coahulla Creek 15, North Murray 3
Coahulla Creek (7-11) scored nine runs in the first inning Thursday night and moved past North Murray (6-14) 15-3 at home.
After the Mountaineers led the top of the first with one run, Coahulla Creek came back with nine runs, then added one in the third and five more in the fourth. North Murray also scored two in the fourth, but the game ended midway through the fifth by mercy rule.
Ryan Langford was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Coahulla Creek, while Trevor Headrick was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Irvin Hernandez also tallied two RBIs. Ben Glines pitched for the Colts, allowing North Murray just six hits and striking out four.
Logan Malchesky and Cade Petty each got two of those hits for the Mountaineers, while Sebastian Villareal was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The teams square off again tonight at 5:55, this time in Chatsworth.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12, Murray County 1
Murray County (5-12) couldn't keep pace with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-15) Thursday night at home, losing 12-1.
LFO scored all 12 of its runs in the first three innings and held the Indians to just one hit.
Jordan Harrison took advantage of that one chance, getting an RBI double in the third to send home Noah Densmore.
Landon McCamy pitched two scoreless innings for Murray in relief in the game, which ended after five innings.
Murray County makes the return trip to Fort Oglethorpe tonight. The game begins at 5:55.
North Cobb Christian 12, Christian Heritage 1
North Cobb Christian (8-10) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to move past Christian Heritage (7-9) 12-1 Thursday in Dalton.
North Cobb came out with five runs in the first two innings before Christian Heritage responded with its lone run of the night in the bottom of the second.
Josiah Chiesa, who was 1-for-2 for the Lions, drove in Brennan Corn with an RBI single in that second inning.
Neither team scored in the third or fourth innings, but the outburst in the fifth for North Cobb Christian ended the game when the Lions were unable to get the deficit under 10 runs.
The Lions play at Trion tonight at 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.