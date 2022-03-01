Baseball
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Northwest Whitfield 3
Despite holding Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe to just two hits, Northwest Whitfield (4-3) dropped a home contest 5-3 to the Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday.
Cade Fisher started on the mound for Northwest and held LFO to two runs and two hits while striking out 12 through 5 2/3 innings.
The Bruins led 3-2 heading into the seventh inning, but LFO plated three runs in the final inning thanks to a few Bruin walks.
Northwest was held to just four hits at the plate, with Aiden Hosford hitting a double. Fisher, Austin Cooley and Fischer Lloyd drove in Northwest’s runs.
Northwest plays at North Murray Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 10, Southeast Whitfield 5
North Murray (4-3) scored nine of its 10 runs in the final two innings to get past Southeast Whitfield (2-6) 10-5 in Dalton Tuesday.
Southeast led 3-1 going into the sixth inning. The Mountaineers tallied five in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Ju’Alan George brought in three runs, while Daniel Skojac went 2-for-3 with an RBI for North Murray.
Johnny Vega was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Raiders, while Brady Ensley finished 2-for-3.
Southeast plays Armuchee at home Thursday at 5 p.m., while North Murray hosts Northwest Whitfield Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, Dalton Academy 0
Coahulla Creek (3-3-2) downed Dalton Academy (7-2) 2-0 at home on Tuesday.
The Colts handed the Pumas their second straight defeat after Dalton Academy started with seven straight wins in the program’s first season.
Nathen Camacho and Omar Mendiola scored the Coahulla Creek goals, and Anthony Mendiola assisted on Camacho’s score.
Coahulla Creek plays Rockmart on the road Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while Dalton Academy plays at Murray County Friday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 1, Alexander 0
A late Yahir Paez goal lifted Dalton (7-0-2) over Alexander (6-2-1) on the road Tuesday.
Neither team scored for the first 69 minutes of action, but Paez sent in a goal with 11 minutes to go for the winner.
Dalton hosts East Paulding Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 1, Cass 1 (tie)
Murray County (1-5-1) ended its Tuesday night game with Cass (6-3-1) in a 1-1 tie.
Juan Escobar scored the lone Murray goal, while Jakob Hendrickson picked up five saves.
The Indians host Dalton Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 6, Adairsville 1
North Murray (4-3) defeated Adairsville (3-6) 6-1 on the road Tuesday.
Eliezer Velasquez scored three goals and dished two assists for North Murray, while Uriel Marquez had two goals and two assists. Axel Salaises scored a goal and assisted on another, while Jafet Cuenca got an assist. Victor Paniagua tallied five saves.
The Mountaineers play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 10, Ridgeland 0
Southeast Whitfield (6-2-2) blanked Ridgeland (2-6-1) 10-0 Tuesday night at home.
Jonathan Hernandez set the tone with a goal less than a minute into the game that would end via mercy rule in the second half.
Hernandez, Diego Castillo and Nathan Villanueva each scored two goals, while Jerry Favela, Victor Garcia, Diego Ramirez and Brandon Rojas each chipped in a goal.
Southeast plays at Cedartown Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 7, Dalton Academy 0
Coahulla Creek (6-2) shut out Dalton Academy (0-8) 7-0 at home on Tuesday.
Estefana Arvizu scored four goals for the Lady Colts, and Natalie Brito had three goals and an assist.
Mariela Mendiola tallied three assists, while Natalie Martinez had one.
Despite the 7-0 loss, Dalton Academy keeper Chanel Ibarra had 56 saves to limit Coahulla Creek’s scoring.
Coahulla Creek plays at Rockmart Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Dalton Academy plays Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
Dalton 3, Alexander 1
Dalton (5-2-1) earned a 3-1 road win over Alexander (3-6) Tuesday.
Issela Briceno and Bailey Gleaton each scored a goal, while goalkeeper America Quintero sent in a goal on a 40-yard free kick.
The Lady Cats host East Paulding Friday night at 5:30.
North Murray 2, Adairsville 1
North Murray (4-3) grabbed a 2-1 win over Adairsville (5-2-1) on the road Tuesday night.
The win puts the Lady Mountaineers at 1-0 in Region 6-3A play.
They’ll continue region action Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Pace Academy 1
Northwest Whitfield (4-2) grabbed a 2-1 home win over Pace Academy (4-3) Tuesday night.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Lady Bruins after they started 0-2.
Sadie Clark and Vanessa Coronel scored a goal for Northwest. Nicole Thurman had eight saves for the Lady Bruins.
Northwest plays North Murray on March 9 at 5 p.m.
Sonoraville 6, Christian Heritage 0
Sonoraville (1-5) blanked Christian Heritage (0-4) 6-0 in Dalton Tuesday.
Charity Perez led Sonoraville with four goals.
The Lady Lions play Trion at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Southeast Whitfield 8, Ridgeland 0
Briana Hurtado tallied a hat trick as Southeast Whitfield (7-0-2) defeated Ridgeland (5-3-1) 8-0 Tuesday.
Hurtado scored three goals, while Karla Hernandez scored two. Sara Aguilar, Tania Dominguez and Yasmin Medina each scored a goal.
The Lady Raiders play Ringgold at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls lacrosse
Dalton 19, Ooltewah 5
Dalton (1-0) opened its season with a 19-5 win Monday over visiting Ooltewah (1-2).
Nine Lady Cats scored in the convincing win, led by Taylor Thompson’s five goals. Price Anderson and Hala Bikhit each scored three, while Macie Elrod and Chloe Rockholt both sent in two goals.
Kayla Castro, Angie Laruy, Natalie Moya and Kenley Roberts each scored once.
Boys tennis
Christian Heritage 3, Murray County 2
Christian Heritage downed Murray County 3-2 in Dalton on Monday.
Each team got a win in doubles, with Christian Heritage taking two of the three singles lines.
Tucker and Cole Ridley each got a singles victory for the Lions, while the duo of Josh Jenkins and Nick Suttles earned the doubles win.
Sam Woodall took home a victory in singles for Murray, while the duo of Jackson and Jameson Sellers grabbed a victory for the Indians.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Sebastian Tomsic got a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the only line of competition between Northwest Whitfield and Ridgeland Tuesday night to propel the Bruins to a win.
Northwest is given credit for wins in the other four lines, making it a 5-0 sweep.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Dade County 0
Southeast Whitfield swept a match over Dade County 5-0 on Monday.
Jonathan Hernandez and Armando Vasquez each grabbed 8-0 wins in singles, while Alex Langga won 8-4.
Jaxon Graham and Jake Hastey combined to win 8-0 in the first doubles line to stay undefeated on the year. The duo of Hugo Mendez and Chase Stafford wrapped up doubles with an 8-5 win.
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage 5, Murray County 0
Christian Heritage swept past Murray County 5-0 Monday in Dalton.
Anna Jarrett, Callie Stanfield and Katie Stanfield grabbed victory in the three singles lines, and pairings of Raigh Langston and Monica Morales and Makray Lents and Allie Raughton completed the sweep in the doubles lines.
Dade County 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield was downed by Dade County 4-1 on Monday.
Jocelyn Hernandez was the lone winner for the Lady Raiders. She grabbed an 8-4 win for her first victory of the year.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Northwest Whitfield swept a match with Ridgeland 5-0 Tuesday.
Sreya Gireeshhumar, Bella Stafford and Kristina Thompson were victorious in singles for the Lady Bruins. Brynleigh Hasty and Isabella Perez earned a victory in doubles, as Mary Jones and Mackenzie Lewallen.
