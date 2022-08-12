Softball
Chattooga 11, Southeast Whitfield 1
Pepperell 5, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (0-2) dropped two games as part of Dalton High School’s Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park on Friday night.
The Lady Raiders dropped their first game 11-1 to Chattooga (2-1-1), then fell 5-2 to Pepperell (3-0).
Against Chattooga, the Lady Raiders fell behind 8-0 in the second inning before a Shelby Wimpy double brought in Allie Azurdia in the bottom of the second to give Southeast a score.
Chattooga scored three more in the fourth, and the game was called after the fifth. Azurdia was 2-for-2 and had a double of her own.
Against Pepperell, Southeast grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, when Megan Towe scored on a wild pitch.
Pepperell knotted the game in the top of the third, before a double by Towe briefly put Southeast back in front. Pepperell rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth to steal the win. Chyann Blevins struck out eight batters and walked one for Southeast.
Southeast plays Dalton in the tournament today at 10 a.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Cass 2
Northwest Whitfield (2-0) used a six-run second inning to move past Cass (2-1) in a game that was part of Dalton High School’s Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park Friday.
Northwest scored two in the first inning. Eden Rann belted an RBI double, then Alyson Jarvi singled to bring in Rann.
After a Gracie Lacle single scored Northwest’s third run in the top of the second, Jarvi drove in two more runs with her second RBI single. Freshman Jolie Albertson then cleared the bases with a three-run homer to put Northwest up 8-0.
Cass managed two runs in the third, but couldn’t come any closer.
On the mound for Northwest, Gabbie Bates allowed just three hits in five innings of work.
Northwest was also scheduled to play Calhoun Friday, but that game was not completed by press time.
The Lady Bruins finish out the tournament with games against Rockmart and Woodland today, with the first at noon.
Rockmart 7, Dalton 0
Gilmer 9, Dalton 3
Dalton (1-2) was defeated in two games played at Heritage Point Park Friday as part of the school’s Lady Cat Classic tournament.
The Lady Catamounts opened play with a 7-0 loss to Rockmart (1-0), then dropped to Gilmer (3-1) 9-3.
Rockmart scored one run apiece in the first and second innings before exploding for five in the third. Kaylee Tatum was 2-for-2for Dalton, but the Lady Cats couldn’t coax a run in to score in a game that ended in five innings.
Gilmer scored twice in the first inning, then laid seven runs on Dalton in the third inning. Dalton responded with three in the third thanks to an RBI single apiece from Jazmin Rodriguez and Samya Simpson and a wild pitch.
That would be all the Lady Cats could manage, and the game ended after five innings.
Dalton continues play in the tournament today at 10 a.m. against Southeast.
Volleyball
Dalton splits, North Murray drops two at season-opening tri-match
Dalton (1-1) opened its season by splitting two games in a home tri-match on Thursday, while North Murray (0-2) dropped two matches.
Dalton downed North Murray in two sets, 25-8 and 25-11. The Lady Cats grabbed the first set against LaFayette (2-0) 25-14, but LaFayette responded with wins of 25-23 and 15-12 to take the match in three sets.
LaFayette also downed North Murray in two sets, 25-11 and 25-18.
Thursday marked the first matches for two new head coaches: Dalton’s Serena Turner and North Murray’s Grace Queen.
In the match against North Murray, Dalton’s Gracie Ridley had eight kills and five digs, while Hannah Ortiz had 10 assists and Anahi Murillo had seven assists.
North Murray’s Taylor Whaley had five assists and two digs.
Against LaFayette, Dalton’s Ridley again led the way with 16 kills, three blocks and three digs. Ortiz has 14 assists, while Jexikella Palma had 12 digs.
North Murray’s Whaley had six assists against LaFayette, while Maddison Arrington and Koral Dominguez both had two kills.
North Murray next faces Heritage Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Ringgold, while Dalton also takes on Heritage next in a home match Thursday at 5 p.m.
