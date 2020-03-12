Boys soccer
Murray County 1 , Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Murray County tallied a Region 6-3A victory Thursday night with a 1-0 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Andres Perez scored the lone goal of the night, netting a penalty kick in the first half. Indian goalkeeper Osvaldo Alonzo put up three saves.
Murray County is 2-4-1, 2-1 Region 6-3A.
Girls soccer
Murray County 1, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Murray County defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1-0. Murray County is 2-5, 2-1 Region 6-3A.
Baseball
Dalton 11, South Cobb 1
Brady Pendley threw a no-hitter as the Catamounts defeated South Cobb 11-1 Thursday night.
Pendley pitched all five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Tyler Neises finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Caleb Nix was 2-for-2 with a RBI. Rhett Hammontree finished 2-for-3.
North Cobb Christian 15, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage fell to North Cobb Christian 15-0 in four innings Thursday night.
North Cobb kept up the offense all game, scoring in each inning as the Lions couldn't get the bats going. Nathan Davis tallied a hit for Christian Heritage.
The Lions are 6-6, 1-4 Region 6-A.
Northwest Whitfield 15, LaFayette 2
After splitting a double-header with LaFayette Wednesday night, Northwest scored nine runs in the sixth to blast to a series win 15-2.
The Bruins led 6-2 entering that sixth, but added some for emphasis. Matt Redmond finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, Keaton McQuaig was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Eli Nance and Aiden Hosford also tallied two RBIs. Hayden Pack had a triple.
Hank Bearden pitched a complete game for Northwest, striking out seven and allowing seven hits.
Northwest (6-7, 5-1 Region 6-4A) has won five of six games after starting the year at 1-6.
Girls tennis
Murray County 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1
The Indians beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4-1. For Murray County, No. 1 singles Ella Tankersley won 6-4, 6-0; Audra Leonard won 6-3, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Jordan Swanson and Braelyn Tallent won 6-2, 6-4; and No. 2 doubles McKayla Bearden and Ashlyn Davis won 6-2, 6-4.
Murray County is 3-1, 2-0 Region 6-3A.
Boys tennis
Murray County 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
The Indians swept Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5-0. For Murray County, No. 1 singles Tucker Dailey won 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Sam Woodall won 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 singles Tyson Leonard won 6-3, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Hayden Page and Jameson Sellers won 6-3, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles Ethan Earley and Liam Lingerfelt won 6-0, 6-2.
Murray County is 3-1, 2-0 Region 6-3A.
