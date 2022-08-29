Softball
Murray County 22, Dalton 17
Murray County (2-6) exploded for 19 total runs in the last three innings of a game at Dalton Monday night, shooting past the Lady Cats (2-6) for a win with a final score that could just have easily been from a football game.
Despite facing a big early deficit, the Lady Indians downed Dalton 22-17 in a game that lasted more than three hours.
Even after a first-inning home run from Murray’s Kholee Fouts, Dalton peppered hits in the first inning to lead 6-1 after the opening frame.
Murray answered with two runs in the third, but Dalton grew the lead to as high as 10-3 in the fourth.
Then, the Lady Indians got to work.
Murray blasted off for five runs in the fifth. Dalton answered with three in the bottom of the inning to restore a 13-8 lead, but the Lady Indians got even hotter at the plate with nine runs in the sixth.
Murray chased Dalton starter Kaylee Tatum in the sixth, but after the Lady Indians scored 13 runs in the sixth and seventh, Tatum came back to finish the game. Murray tallied 20 total hits.
That nine-run inning left Murray with a 17-13 lead, with the Lady Indians grabbing the lead for the first time.
Dalton plated one in the sixth, but five more Murray runs in the seventh dug the Dalton hole further. The Lady Cats scored three in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t catch up.
Fouts added a triple to her home run and finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Kylie Usrey finished 5-for-6 and drove in two runs. Kylee Johnson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Bella Densmore was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Brylee Boyd, Nicole Martin and Lanie Spence each had two RBIs.
Usrey also manned the mound for Murray.
Tatum and Aliza Martinez blasted home runs for Dalton, while Jazmin Rodriguez tripled. Tatum was 3-for-4, while Martinez was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Cadence Blackwell doubled and drove in three runs, while Claire Archer and Kailyn Anderson both doubled.
Murray plays Model tonight at 5 at home, while Dalton hosts Hiram at 5:55 tonight.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage sweeps home tri-match
Christian Heritage (8-6) downed Chattooga (6-11-1) and Coosa (3-11) in tri-match at home Monday.
Chattooga opened play with a 25-12 win in the first set, but Christian Heritage grabbed a 25-15 victory in the second to force a winner-take-all third set. A 15-7 win lifted the Lady Lions to the match victory.
Ryleigh Payne put up eight kills, seven digs and an ace.
Christian Heritage swept Coosa 25-20 and 26-24.
Mia Hill tallied 13 assists and three aces against Coosa.
Christian Heritage hosts Adairsville tonight at 6.
Southeast grabs a win in Georgia Challenge tourney
Southeast Whitfield (2-14-2) traveled to Woodstock to compete in the Georgia Challenge Tournament on Saturday, finishing 1-3 in four matches on the day.
The Lady Raiders dropped contests against Forsyth Central, Pickens and Woodstock, but came away with a victory against Sprayberry.
Southeast downed Sprayberry 25-22 in the first set, fell 26-24 in the second and earned the victory with a 15-11 win in set three.
On the day, Trinity Burse had 25 digs and 15 kills, Yaretzi Hernandez had 22 digs and 12 assists and Cristiany Pineda tallied 31 digs and 13 assists.
Burse and Hernandez were named to the all-tournament team.
Southeast plays Northwest Whitfield and Heritage in a tri-match at home tonight at 5.
Cross country
Dalton boys take first as several area schools compete at Ringgold race
The Dalton boys cross country team won first place at the Front Runner Five Star Stride in Ringgold on Saturday as several local teams competed in the event.
The Catamounts finished first in the varsity boys event, with Jorge Mares leading Dalton with a finish in the 5k of 17:59, good for fifth place overall. Dalton had the fifth, sixth and seventh place finishers, with Eddie Ortiz and Christofer Lopez finishing right behind Mares. Dalton beat out second-place Cedartown in the 18-team event.
Southeast Whitfield was fourth in the team standings, led by Angel Garcia’s 11th-place finish and Kevyn Chavez in 14th. Coahulla Creek, led by Landon Hollis’ 15th-place time, ended at ninth in the standings. Northwest Whitfield was 15th, led by Ben Cleek, who was 44th in the individual standings. Christian Heritage had a few individual competitors, with Pierce Proctor earning the best finish among the Lions in 48th.
In the varsity girls meet, Central-Carrollton was the team winner, with Southeast earning the highest local finish at fourth. Falestine Sarameh and Melissa Hernandez finished 14th and 15th in the individual standings for Southeast, with each crossing the finish line at 23:27.
Dalton’s girls, led by Caroline Fox’s 18th-place finish, were sixth in the team standings. Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek and Northwest each had individual competitors, but didn’t field enough runners to compete in the team standings.
Northwest’s Lexi Lyon was fourth overall individually with a time of 22:05. Meryl Clark was the Lady Bruins’ next highest finisher at 32nd. Christian Heritage’s Sirena Pridgen was ninth, while Dafne Monroy was Coahulla Creek’s quickest finisher at 30th.
