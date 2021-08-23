High school roundup: Murray County softball doubles up North Murray

Softball
Adairsville 7, Coahulla Creek 4
Coahulla Creek (1-4) dropped its third straight game Monday when Adairsville (3-3) topped the Lady Colts 7-4 in Adairsville.
Coahulla Creek and Adairsville exchanged two runs apiece in the first inning, but the Lady Colts couldn't keep pace from there. Adairsville led 7-3 after the fifth inning, and Coahulla Creek added one run in the sixth.
Emily Wood was 2-for-2 with a double for Coahulla Creek, and Katie Bagley was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bailey Warnix finished with two RBIs.
Warnix and Steahl Smith split six innings on the mound, striking out 10 total.
The Lady Colts will try to get back on track tonight at home against undefeated Sonoraville at 5:30.
Murray County 10, North Murray 5
Murray County (3-6) used a steady trickle of runs to hang 10 on rival North Murray (4-6-1) on the road Monday in a 10-5 win.
Murray scored in six of the seven innings, ranging from one to three runs. North Murray scored four in the bottom of the third to tie the game at four, but that would be the best offensive output for the Lady Mountaineers, while Murray kept scoring, doubling up North Murray in hits with 14 to seven.
Brooklyn Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Murray County, as Nicole Martin brought in three RBIs. Natalie O'Neal and Kylie Usrey had two RBIs apiece.
North Murray's Karsen Baldridge was 2-for-3 with an RBI triple. Maddie Hyde was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Murray plays at Chattooga tonight at 5:30, while North Murray is at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at the same time.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage splits four at Saturday tournament
Christian Heritage (7-3) picked up two wins and took two losses at a Saturday tournament at Rome's Coosa High School.
The Lady Lions opened the day with a win in two sets -- 25-18, 25-16 -- over Rockmart, then won two straight sets to take the match after dropping the first to Model.
Christian Heritage then fell in two sets each to Calhoun and Chapel Hill.
The Lady Lions host Darlington tonight at 6.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.