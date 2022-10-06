Softball
Cedartown 11, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-18-1) was blanked 11-0 at home Thursday by Cedartown (5-19).
The Lady Raiders were held to two hits and the game was called after five innings.
Bailee Locke and Lydia Kidd both singled for Southeast, which hosts Central-Carrollton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Central-Carrollton 12, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (13-11) was on the wrong end of a no-hitter Thursday night, when the Lady Bruins fell 12-0 on the road to Central-Carrollton (19-4) Thursday night.
Central pitcher Karley Fuller held Northwest hitless and struck out five batters in the game, which was called after four innings.
Northwest hosts Sonoraville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (13-10) dropped a road game 5-2 Thursday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-15-1).
Coahulla Creek scored first in the top of the first, but LFO tied it in the second and took the lead for good with two in the third.
The Lady Colts were held to four hits. Caroline Reed had two of those, going 2-for-3 with a double. Ally Franks and Nora Milam each singled.
Bailey Warnix allowed seven hits and struck out six in six innings for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek wraps up the regular season on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with a road game at Adairsville.
Murray County 16, Gordon Central 1
Murray County (3-15) piled up 16 runs in just two innings to defeat Gordon Central (0-13) Thursday night in the play-in game of the Region 7-2A tournament.
The game was called after three innings, sending Murray into the tournament quarterfinals. The Lady Indians play Haralson County on Monday on the road.
Kylee Johnson homered and had five RBIs to lead Murray. Lanie Spence was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Kylie Usrey was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Charlsey Richards was 2-for-3 with a double.
Usrey allowed just two hits of Gordon Central from the mound.
Woodland 13, Dalton 2
Woodland (13-15) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to end a 13-2 win over Dalton (5-13) in Dalton Thursday.
Dalton cut a deficit to 3-2 after the second, but Woodland added three in the third before using the seven-run inning to trigger the mercy rule.
Jazmin Rodriguez scored a run for Dalton after doubling, then stealing home on a wild pitch. Cadence Blackwell singles to bring home Kailyn Anderson later in the second inning.
Blackwell, Rodriguez and Ella Hill were all 2-for-3 for Dalton.
The Lady Catamounts play Hiram at home at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday.
