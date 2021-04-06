Baseball
Coahulla Creek 5, Adairsville 4
Sam Reed hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Coahulla Creek (6-11) a 5-4 win over Adairsville (7-11) in Varnell Tuesday.
Reed sent home Joey Estrada to break a 4-4 tie. Coahulla Creek led 4-1 after the fifth inning, but Adairsville plated three in the sixth to tie the game.
Irvin Hernandez was 1-for-2 for Coahulla Creek.
The Colts host North Murray Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Dalton 13, Murray County 1
Dalton (7-12) peppered 11 runs in the final three innings to pull away from Murray County (6-11) in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
Dalton scored two runs in the first inning and led 2-1 through four innings before coming alive for four runs in the fourth inning — thanks to a Caleb Nix grand slam — and six in the seventh.
Dalton's Kaleb Valdez had a hit in each of his two plate appearances, and Tyson Greenwade had a two-run triple. Tyson Neil had two RBIs.
The Dalton pitching duo of A.J. Hernandez and Orlando Santiago held Murray County to two hits. Xander Richards and Gauge Stanley got those hits for the Indians. Stanley also scored the lone run for Murray, which came in the fourth inning.
Murray County hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday night at 5:55, while Dalton plays East Paulding at home Friday at 5:55 p.m.
LaFayette 6, North Murray 4
North Murray (6-14) fell to LaFayette (9-9) 6-4 on the road Tuesday.
North Murray entered the seventh inning down three, but only scored one and couldn't extend the game.
Grayson Bartley was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Logan Malchesky had an RBI for the Mountaineers.
North Murray plays at Coahulla Creek Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Heritage 2
Northwest Whitfield (18-4) defeated Heritage (15-4) 6-2 in Ringgold on Tuesday.
Northwest jumped out early with three first-inning runs, adding two in the third and another in the fourth.
Cade Fisher allowed two hits and struck out 12 in seven innings on the mound for the Bruins. Keaton McQuaig was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Northwest. Fisher also finished 2-for-4 at the plate, pitching in an RBI.
The two teams play games two and three in their series tonight beginning at 5 p.m.
Pickens 14, Southeast Whitfield 4
Southeast Whitfield (8-13) got an early lead thanks to a Bryson Lofton first-inning home run, but Pickens (11-10) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to win 14-4 in Jasper Tuesday.
Southeast scored two runs in the fifth inning, but Pickens scored four to get a 10-run lead and end the game via mercy rule after five.
Lofton was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Brady Ensley was 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Southeast and Pickens play a doubleheader to finish off the three-game series Friday night in Dalton at 5:30.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Coahulla Creek (12-2-1) scored three second-half goals to give Northwest Whitfield (7-1) its first loss of the season Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest led 1-0 through 40 minutes.
Coahulla Creek's Saul Barcenas, Ronaldo Medina and Tony Mendiola each scored a goal in the second half, and Manny Arredondo got an assist.
Dalton 5, Baylor 0
Dalton (13-0-1) downed Chattanooga's Baylor (4-3) 5-0 at Harmon Field in Dalton Tuesday.
Filemon Quintero and Damian Rodriguez each had two goals and Zeke Ortiz had one for Dalton, which outshot Baylor 12-1.
