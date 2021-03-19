High school roundup: North Murray baseball shuts out Adairsville

Baseball
Darlington 5, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (5-7) was held without a hit in its 5-0 loss at home Friday night to Darlington (8-3-1).
Darlington's Lawson Brown pitched a complete game no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two. Luke Owen got six strikeouts on the mound for the Lions.
The teams square off again today, this time in Rome, at 3 p.m.
North Murray 4, Adairsville 0
North Murray (4-7) shut down Adairsville (5-6) 4-0 on the road Friday night.
Daniel Skojac pitched a complete game for the Mountaineers, surrendering just two hits and striking out five.
North Murray got just two hits as well, one by Cade Petty and one from Judson Petty, but made them count.
The Mountaineers scored once in the fifth and added three runs in the seventh.
North Murray travels to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 6:30.
Ringgold 10, Murray County 0
Murray County (3-7) couldn't keep up with Ringgold (7-5) on the road Friday, losing 10-0 in five innings.
Taylor Carrell and Hunter Hobbs tallied the lone two hits of the game for the Indians.
Murray will get another shot at Ringgold Tuesday, when the Indians host a game at 5:55 p.m.
Rome 2, Dalton 0
Dalton (5-8) couldn't muster a run, falling 2-0 at Rome (12-5) Friday.
Caleb Nix finished 1-for-2 for Dalton, while Brady Pendley struck out 10 in his six innings pitched.
Dalton hosts Rome Monday at 5:55 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dalton 4, East Paulding 0
Dalton (11-0-1) remained undefeated with a 4-0 road win at East Paulding (6-4) on Friday.
Ivan Ceja, Fernando Guerrero, Fabian Rodriguez and Brandon Saldana each scored for the Catamounts.
Dalton hosts Carrollton Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton 3, East Paulding 0
Dalton (9-1-2) defeated East Paulding (2-8) on the road Friday 3-0.
Issela Briseno, Andrea Dominguez and Jennifer Enriquez each scored for Dalton, while America Quintero preserved the shutout in goal.
Dalton hosts Carrollton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Heritage 3, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (8-3) dropped a close home match to Heritage (6-3) Friday 3-1.
Karla Hernandez scored the goal for Southeast.
Southeast hosts Pickens Friday at 5:30 p.m.
