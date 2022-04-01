Baseball
Coahulla Creek 6, Adairsville 4
Coahulla Creek (7-11) scored two runs in the sixth inning to move past Adairsville (8-8) 6-4 at home on Friday.
The teams were tied at four entering the sixth. Adairsville couldn’t score in the top of the seventh to extend the game.
Joey Estrada went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Colts, and Keith Collins hit a double.
The teams play again Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. in Adairsville.
Northwest Whitfield 13, Southeast Whitfield 2
Led by a Keaton McQuaig no-hitter in game one, Northwest Whitfield swept a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield Friday night to finish off a three-game series sweep of the Raiders. Northwest won 13-1 and 13-2.
After Northwest (11-9) knocked off Southeast (3-19) 15-0 Tuesday, McQuaig held Southeast without a hit in Friday’s six-inning game one. McQuaig tallied 15 strikeouts, then homered for the Bruin offense.
It was the third home run of the series for McQuaig, who belted two on Tuesday.
Austin Cooley, Cade Fisher, Zander Frady, Aiden Hosford, Jayden Santiago and Hank Scruggs all hit doubles for the Bruins.
Game two was called after five innings. Southeast managed five hits in the second game, with Brady Ensley and Matthew Shoemake tallying RBIs.
Northwest’s Aiden Hosford belted a 2-RBI triple, and the Bruins had separate innings of six and five runs.
Northwest plays Heritage at home Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., while the Raiders host Pickens Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
North Murray 10, Rockmart 1
Eliezer Velasquez scored four goals as North Murray (11-4) clinched the Region 6-3A championship with a 10-1 victory at Rockmart (1-11) Friday night.
Roman Guzman added two goals, while Giovanni Lopez, Uriel Marquez, Victor Paniagua and Ari Robles also sent in a goal apiece.
The Mountaineers locked up the region with one game to go, a game at Murray County next Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton 1, Heritage 1 (tie)
Dalton (12-3-2) ended the regular season with a 1-1 tie against Heritage (11-1-1) Friday.
Issela Briceno scored for Dalton, with Bailey Gleaton assisting.
The Lady Catamounts, the Region 5-6A champion, host River Ridge in the first round of the state playoffs on April 14.
