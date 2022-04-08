Baseball
Coahulla Creek 16, North Murray 1
Coahulla Creek (10-11) rolled to a 16-1 win over North Murray (4-18) in Chatsworth on Friday. The Colts led 8-1 going into the fifth inning, and in that frame doubled its score.
Coahulla Creek’s Ryan Langford filled up the box score, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs. Teammates Joey Estrada had a hit and three RBIs while Darian Monteaugudo knocked in two runs.
The Colts play at Murray County Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., while North Murray travels to Rockmart Tuesday for a 5:55 p.m. first pitch.
Pickens 4, Southeast Whitfield 3
Pickens 13, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield lost both games of a doubleheader on the road to Pickens.
In the first game, the Raiders led 3-2 going in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Pickens scratched across a run to tie the score. With the game tied at three in the bottom of the sixth inning, Pickens sent home the go-ahead run on a single.
Southeast’s Brady Ensley got the scoring going in the first inning with a solo homer. Pitcher Johnny Vega went six innings, giving up seven hits and four runs while striking out five.
In the second game, Southeast Whitfield was held without a hit. The game ended in the third inning by mercy rule.
Southeast plays at Cedartown Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6, Murray County 2
Murray County fell to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6-2 on Friday. The Mountaineers’ Braxton Vineyard had the team’s lone RBI, while Landon Bennett had two hits.
Murray County plays at Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
North Murray 3, Murray 0
North Murray defeated cross-county Murray County 3-0.
Boys
North Murray 2, Murray County 0
North Murray (11-4) got the shutout win by defeating Murray County 2-0 in a tuneup for the Class 3A playoffs. North Murray, the Region 6-3A champion, hosts Hart County Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the playoffs.
Scoring goals for the Mountaineers were Roman Guzman and Eliezer Velasquez while Jafet Cuenca. Goalkeeper Victor Paniagua had three saves.
Murray travels to play Oconee County on Wednesday in the Class 3A playoffs.
“Murray played great. It was another tough rivalry game,” North Murray coach Matt Chambers said. “Hats off to them and best of luck at state.”
Baylor 3, Northwest 1
Northwest Whitfield went on the road to Chattanooga Friday, losing to Baylor 3-1.
The Bruins host Fayette County in the first round on the Class 4A state playoffs on Friday.
