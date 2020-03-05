Boys soccer
North Murray 6, Morris Innovative 0
The Mountaineers got the home shutout over Morris Innovative, 6-0, as five players scored goals. Junior Garcia led North Murray with two goals, while Marco Lopez, Yuriel Marquez, Miguel Robles and Gabriel Rojas each scored one goal. Notching assists were Garcia, Marquez, Ivis Morales and Octavio Silva. Goalkeepers Victor Paniagua and Nick Yates combined for the shutout.
North Murray is 5-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A and plays LaFayette at home tonight at 7.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, Christian Heritage 0
Delia Navarro scored both goals in Coahulla Creek's 2-0 victory over Christian Heritage. The Colts are 5-1-1, 2-0 Region 6-3A.
