High school roundup: North Murray, Northwest get softball wins; Christian Heritage, Northwest volleyball sweep

Softball
North Murray 6, Coahulla Creek 3
North Murray (3-4-1) doubled up Coahulla Creek (1-3) 6-3 in Varnell Thursday.
Coahulla Creek led 2-1 after the first inning, but North Murray scored two in the second and three in the fourth to gain a 6-2 advantage. The Lady Colts added one in the sixth, but couldn't muster enough to mount a comeback.
Katelyn Smith was 2-for-3 for North Murray, while Janna Baggett finished 2-for-4. Karsen Baldridge and Maddie Hyde each had an RBI. Coahulla Creek committed six errors to help out the Lady Mountaineer bats.
Mary Day Elsenrath was 3-for-3 for the Lady Colts, and Steahl Smith was 2-for-4.
Smith pitched a complete game for Coahulla Creek, striking out 11. Charley Patton and Jazmyn Wright combined on the mound for North Murray to shut down the Lady Colts.
North Murray hosts Johns Creek in a tournament Saturday at 10 a.m., and Coahulla Creek plays at Ringgold Saturday at noon.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe 0
Northwest (4-1) shut down Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-2) 2-0 at home on Thursday.
Northwest's Destin Jewell pitched all seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three while holding LFO off the board.
The Northwest runs came in the first and the fourth. Kylie Hayes reached home on a wild pitch to start the scoring, then an Abygail Jarvi sent home Sloan Pender with a single in the fourth inning.
The Lady Bruins play Johns Creek in a tournament at North Murray on Saturday at noon.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Christian Heritage (5-1) swept Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-6) at home in two sets Thursday night.
The Lady Lions took the first set 25-14, then won 25-19 to take the match.
Amelia White had 12 digs, while Riley Strickland had four assists, three aces and three kills. Taylor Hare tallied four digs, two kills and an ace. Sydney Curtis had two kills.
Christian Heritage plays in a tournament Saturday at Rome's Coosa High School.
Northwest sweeps at Sonoraville tri-match
Northwest Whitfield got to 4-0 on the season with a tri-match sweep over host Sonoraville (6-1) and Cherokee (10-3) Thursday night.
Emma Allen had 18 assists, 17 kills, seven digs and four aces for Northwest. Allie Anderson dished 22 assists, and Emma Hayes had 14 kills and nine digs. Whitley Chumley led the Lady Bruins in digs with 16, while Camryn Humble had 14. Nicole Thurman tallied six kills and six blocks.
Northwest will play a tri-match at Ringgold's Heritage on Tuesday.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
