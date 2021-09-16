High school roundup: North Murray softball sneaks past LFO; Creek volleyball splits tri-match

Softball
Heritage 6, Northwest Whitfield 1
Undefeated Heritage (11-0) defeated Northwest Whitfield (13-5) 6-1 in Ringgold on Thursday to complete a three-game series sweep in the Region 7-4A matchup.
Heritage slipped by the Lady Bruins 4-2 and 6-5 in a doubleheader in Tunnel Hill Tuesday night.
In Thursday's contest, Heritage took a 2-1 advantage into the fifth inning before adding four in the fifth.
Northwest's Mia Sewell tallied the lone run for the Lady Bruins when she scored after a wild pitch. Sewell was 2-for-3 for Northwest with a double. Kylie Hayes and Abygail Jarvi also picked up a hit.
Hayes and Destin Jewell combined on the mound to allow just five total hits from Heritage.
It's the fourth straight loss for Northwest against top competition. The Lady Bruins began 13-1.
Northwest will attempt to get back in the win column against another undefeated Region 7-4A opponent, 17-0 Central of Carrollton, Tuesday in a home doubleheader at 5 p.m.
North Murray 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3
North Murray (6-13-1) slipped past Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-11) 4-3 at home on Thursday.
In a game where most of the scoring was done in the first inning, an extra run for the Lady Mountaineers made the difference. North Murray led 3-2 after the first, then both teams added one run in the third inning. The final four innings of the game didn't see a score.
In the first inning, Maddie Hyde singled to send home Katelyn Smith. Abby Young then singled to bring in Hyde, and Angel Tant belted a line drive to send in Young.
Young and Karsen Baldridge each finished 2-for-3 for North Murray. Charley Patton pitched a complete game, allowing three LFO hits.
North Murray hosts Southeast Whitfield on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Pepperell 9, Murray County 2
Murray County (5-10) dropped a home contest to Pepperell (8-5) 9-2 Thursday night.
Pepperell led 9-0 midway through the seventh. The Lady Indians tallied two in the final inning, but couldn't score enough to get back in the game.
Charlsey Richards blasted a two-run homer to get the Indians on the board. It's the second straight game with a home run for Richards, who was 2-for-4.
Murray plays at Model Monday at 5 p.m.
Pickens 15, Southeast Whitfield 1
Pickens (8-5-1) finished off a three-game series sweep over Southeast Whitfield (0-19) on Thursday, defeating the Lady Raiders 15-1 in Jasper.
Pickens, which took both games of a doubleheader with Southeast on Tuesday, scored 15 runs in three innings, and the game was called after four innings.
Lauren Taylor tallied the lone Southeast run when she reached home on a dropped third strike with America Lerma at the plate.
The Lady Raiders play at North Murray Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Creek wins over North Murray, falls to Sonoraville
Coahulla Creek (15-10-1) split a tri-match Thursday in Chatsworth against host North Murray (3-11) and Sonoraville (14-11).
Both the Lady Colts and Lady Mountaineers fell to Sonoraville, then Coahulla Creek got past North Murray 2-1.
Coahulla Creek took the first set 25-17 before North Murray responded with a 25-20 win in set two. Coahulla Creek took the tiebreaker 15-11.
Jarelli Mallozzi had 11 kills, seven assists, seven aces and six digs against North Murray. Jelleny Mallozzi had eight digs, eight kills and two aces, while Sierra Simpkins had four kills, four aces and one block. Kensli Warnix tallied 20 assists total on the night.
Coahulla Creek plays in a tri-match Tuesday at Ringgold at 5 p.m., and North Murray is in a tri-match at Rockmart at the same time.
