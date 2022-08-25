Softball
Bremen 6, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (6-3) was handed its third straight defeat Thursday when Bremen (9-3) downed the Lady Colts in Varnell.
Coahulla Creek was held to three hits as Bremen gained a 4-0 lead by the fifth. The Lady Colts scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth, but Bremen scored two more in the seventh to pull away.
Coahulla Creek’s Ally Franks brought in the run with a sacrifice bunt in the fifth that scored Emily Wood.
Meka Henson, Caroline Reed and Damon Thompson each had a hit.
The Lady Colts play at LaFayette on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Cedartown 10, Southeast Whitfield 0
A day after Southeast Whitfield (1-4-1) tied 8-8 with North Murray, the Lady Raiders were downed 10-0 at Cedartown (3-5) on Thursday.
Cedartown scored four in the first inning, two in the second and four in the fourth, and the game was called after five innings.
Southeast was held to two hits, one by Katie Bramblett and another from Avery Skyles.
Southeast plays at Northwest on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fannin County 9, Murray County 5
Murray County (1-6) dropped a road game 9-5 against Fannin County (3-3) on Thursday.
Fannin led 5-0 after the first inning, but Murray struck back with three straight runs. Fannin increased the lead to 7-3, and, after Murray scored two more in the top of the fifth, Fannin scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Kholee Fouts had an RBI double for one of Murray’s three hits. Kylee Johnson and Callan Ledford singled.
Murray plays at Dalton on Monday at 5:55 p.m.
Woodland 7, Dalton 6
Despite home runs from Dalton’s Aliza Martinez and Kaylee Tatum, Woodland (6-5) slipped past the Lady Cats (1-6) 7-6 in extra innings in Dalton Thursday.
Woodland scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Lady Cats were only scored one in the bottom of the frame and couldn’t keep the game going.
After the teams were tied at 3-all after seven innings, both scored two runs in the eighth inning to require the ninth inning. Dalton had led 3-2 entering the seventh, but Woodland tied the game to force extras.
Cadence Blackwell and Gracie Young both tallied three hits for the Catamounts. Blackwell had a double, as did Ella Hill and Jazmin Rodriguez.
Tatum went the whole way on the mound for Dalton, striking out five.
Dalton hosts Murray County at 5:55 p.m. Monday.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage 2, Oakwood Christian 0
Christian Heritage (6-6) downed Oakwood Christian (2-3) in two sets at home on Thursday.
The Lady Lions won the first set 25-17, then clinched the win with a 25-20 victory.
Sydney Curtis had four kills, three blocks and two digs. Natalie Overton had 12 digs and Taylor Horne had 11 digs, while Riley Strickland had five kills and Victoria Smith tallied four aces.
Christian Heritage hosts Chattooga on Monday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 3, Dalton Academy 0
North Murray (1-3) earned a 3-0 win in a best of five match at home against Dalton Academy (0-3) on Thursday.
North Murray grabbed the first set 25-13, won the second 25-9 and completed the win with a 25-13 victory in the third.
The Lady Mountaineers earned a win in their home opener after playing their first three games on the road.
Dalton Academy plays Gordon Lee on Saturday, while North Murray plays in a tri-match on the road against Gilmer Monday.
Ridgeland 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield (3-6) earned a win in the first set on the road against Ridgeland (7-1) Thursday night, but the Lady Bruins dropped the next two for the loss.
Northwest grabbed a 25-21 win in the first. Ridgeland responded with a 25-15 victory in the second, then closed out the game with a 15-9 win in the deciding set three.
The Lady Bruins play Saturday in a tournament in Calhoun.
