High school roundup: North Murray volleyball splits at tri-match

Volleyball
North Murray splits at tri-match
North Murray (1-1) started off their 2021 season Thursday with a tri-match at Rome's Coosa.
The Lady Mountaineers picked up a 2-0 win over Coosa (0-2) and fell 2-1 to Ridgeland (2-0).
North Murray swept the match with Coosa, and won the first set over Ridgeland 25-22, but Ridgeland came back with 25-9 and 15-10 wins to take the match.
The Lady Mountaineers play in a tri-match at Pickens Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. They'll take on the hosts and Gilmer.
Softball
Pepperell 11, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (0-4) fell 11-0 to Pepperell (3-0) Friday night at the Lady Cats Invitational tournament in Dalton.
The Lady Raiders were held to just two hits as Pepperell peppered in at least two runs in each of the game's four innings.
Megan Towe tallied both of those hits for Southeast, however, finishing 2-for-2.
The Raiders continue play in the tournament today at 9 a.m. against Gordon Central.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
