High school roundup: North Murray's Marquez scores 5 goals in 10-0 win

Baseball
Coahulla Creek 7, Rockmart 1
Coahulla Creek (4-9) took down Rockmart (6-11) 7-1 on the road Friday.
Kyle Felker pitched all seven innings for Coahulla Creek, striking out 12.
Kevin Castaneda was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Colts, and Ryan Langford was 2-for-4 and drove home another run.
The Colts host Ringgold Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Paulding County 6, Dalton 3
Dalton (6-10) scored the game's first three runs, but fell 6-3 at Paulding County (8-7) Friday.
Dalton led 3-0 after the top of the second, but Paulding answered with three runs in the inning's bottom half and didn't allow Dalton back on the scoreboard.
Kaleb Valdez was 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double for Dalton. Brock Johnson drove home the other run.
Dalton hosts Alexander for a doubleheader Thursday at 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dalton 9, Paulding County 0
Dalton (12-0-1) scored 16 seconds into the match and never looked back, defeating Paulding County (4-7-1) 9-0 on the road Friday.
Filemon Quintero and Fabian Rodriguez each scored two goals for Dalton.
The Catamounts host Chattanooga's Baylor on Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
Murray County 2, Sonoraville 0
Murray County (5-6) shut down Sonoraville (1-10) 2-0 at home on Friday.
Both goals came after halftime.
Murray plays at Adairsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
North Murray 10, Rockmart 0
North Murray (7-5) blanked Rockmart (3-9-1) 10-0 at home on Friday.
Uriel Marquez scored five goals for the Mountaineers, while Henry Pablo scored two. Jafet Cuenca, Roman Guzman and Gabriel Rosas each added one.
Goalkeeper Victor Paniagua recorded seven saves.
North Murray plays at Sonoraville Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Central of Carrollton 2
Northwest Whitfield (7-0) stayed undefeated Friday night with an 8-2 home win over Central of Carrollton (8-7-1).
Nicholas Cuna scored three goals for the Bruins, and Fredy Lara scored two. Fabian Lara, Eliseo Padilla and Sergio Soria each added a goal.
The Bruins next play Coahulla Creek at home on Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Murray County 1, Sonoraville 0
Murray County (2-9) earned its second win of the season Friday with a 1-0 victory at home over Sonoraville (0-10).
After starting the season 7-0, Murray has won two of their last four.
The Lady Indians will try to keep the momentum going when they travel to play Adairsville Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Central of Carrollton 0
On senior night for Northwest Whitfield (7-0-3), junior Vanessa Coronel scored four goals to help earn her older teammates an 8-0 win over Central of Carrollton (6-6-1) on Friday.
Coronel added an assist, while Rachel Bravo and Lexi Lyon each netted two goals. Silvana Gomez, Jailyne Martinez and Sofia Ortiz added a goal apiece, and Martinez had two assists.
The Lady Bruins don't play next week and resume action at Southeast Whitfield on Friday, April 9.
Paulding County 2, Dalton 1 (PK)
Dalton (10-2-2) fell to South Paulding (9-2) on the road on penalty kicks Friday after regulation ended with the score tied at 1.
Bailey Gleaton scored the goal for Dalton, which despite the loss, clinched the Region 5-6A championship due to a tiebreaker with Carrollton on head-to-head record. Both teams finished with one region loss as region play has wrapped up, but Dalton defeated Carrollton.
Dalton is until Friday, April 9, when it hosts Heritage at 5:30 p.m.
