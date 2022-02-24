Baseball
Fellowship Christian 8, Christian Heritage 0
After starting the season with a win, Christian Heritage (1-5) dropped its fifth straight game Thursday with an 8-0 loss at home to Fellowship Christian (4-0)
The Lions were held to just one hit in the loss, by Lane Doran. A platoon of five pitchers saw action for the Lions, combining to strike out 14. Josiah Chiesa led the way with nine.
After scoring 10 runs in the season-opening 10-1 win over Rome, the Lions have failed to put up more than two runs in the five games since.
The Lions get another chance to face Fellowship Saturday at 1 p.m. in Roswell.
LaFayette 23, Southeast Whitfield 6
A flurry of four fourth-inning runs from Southeast Whitfield (2-3) was not enough to keep Thursday’s 23-6 at LaFayette (1-5-1) from being called after four innings.
LaFayette scored 13 runs in the first two innings to take immediate control of the game, racking up 19 hits. The Raiders managed a run apiece in the second and third before scoring four in the fourth.
Brady Ensley belted a home run for Southeast in the third inning, while Brett Cole had a triple and three RBIs. Cesar Hernandez was 2-for-2.
The Raiders play at Fannin County today at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 11, North Murray 1
Northwest Whitfield (3-2) shut down North Murray (3-2) 11-1 Thursday evening in Tunnel Hill.
North Murray scored first in the top of the first inning, but that would be all the Mountaineers managed as Northwest pitcher Keaton McQuaig held them to just two hits on the game. McQuaig struck out 14 while playing all five innings.
At the plate for Northwest, Aiden Hosford was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Hank Scruggs was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in two runs. Fischer Lloyd also dinged a double for Northwest.
Grayson Bartley and Taylor Frazier picked up the two hits for North Murray.
Northwest is back in action tonight at 5:30 at Coahulla Creek, while North Murray plays at Ringgold’s Heritage at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 1, Coosa 1 (tie)
Coahulla Creek (2-3-1) and Coosa (2-1-1) ended Thursday night’s match tied at one goal apiece.
Saul Barcenas sent in the Coahulla Creek goal on a free kick.
The Colts play Northwest Whitfield at home tonight at 7.
Girls soccer
Coosa 6, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (4-2) was shut out by Coosa (2-4) Thursday night 6-0.
Coosa’s Madison Ingram scored four goals.
The Lady Colts play Dalton Academy at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Dalton 16, Riverside Military Academy 7
Dalton (1-0) opened its season with a 16-7 victory over Riverside Military Academy (2-1) Wednesday.
Jay Anderson scored six goals to lead a Catamount squad that saw five players score. Cooper Sanderson held Riverside to seven goals in net.
Dalton hosts Cherokee Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Coahulla Creek swept past Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday 5-0.
Elliot Green (6-2, 6-2), Preston Green (6-0, 6-0) and Drake Malone (6-0, 6-0) were victorious for Coahulla Creek in the first three lines of singles. Lucas Mulkey and Brock Hix (6-0, 6-0) earned a win in doubles, while the duo of Will Bates and Manush Patel (6-0, 6-0) finished off the clean sweep.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield downed Southeast Whitfield on the road Thursday 4-1.
Northwest’s Sebastian Tomsic (6-3, 6-4), Carter Montgomery (6-0, 6-0) and Nick Matthews (6-2, 6-2) were winners in the first three lines of singles, while Luke Gazaway and Gavin Smith (6-4, 6-0) earned a win in the second doubles line.
Trion 5, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage opened its season with a 5-0 loss to Trion on Tuesday.
The Lions host Murray County on Monday.
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage 4, Trion 1
Christian Heritage knocked off Trion 4-1 in the season opener for the Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Callie Stanfield (6-0, 6-0) and Anna Jarrett (6-1, 6-1) were winners in singles, while the pairings of Allie Raughton and Katie Rose Stanfield (6-0, 6-0) and Raigh Langston and Monica Morales (6-1, 6-3) won in doubles.
The Lady Lions host Murray County on Monday.
Coahulla Creek 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1
Coahulla Creek earned a 4-1 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Marlee Fossett (7-5, 6-3) and Makenna McAllister (6-0, 6-1) picked up singles wins. Celeste Hernandez and Kennedy Huhges (6-3, 6-0) earned Creek a win in the first doubles line, and EJ Carrier and Lilly Jones (6-0, 6-0) won in the second.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield earned a 5-0 victory at Southeast Whitfield Thursday.
Sreya Gireeshkumar (6-2, 6-2), Bella Stafford (6-0, 6-0) and Kristina Thompson (6-0, 6-0) were victorious for the Lady Bruins in singles. The duo of Brynleigh Hasty and Isabella Perez (6-1, 6-2) won in the first doubles line, while Mary Jones and Mackenzie Lewallen (6-1, 6-0) brought home a victory in the second.
