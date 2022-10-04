Softball
Calhoun 3, Dalton 2
Calhoun (20-7) scored a game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to sink Dalton (5-13) 3-2 in Calhoun on Tuesday.
An Aryian Berner bunt sent home Maggy Abernathy to down Dalton in walk-off fashion.
After Calhoun scored two runs in the second, the Yellow Jackets were held off the board until that walk-off winner by Dalton pitcher Kaylee Tatum, who struck out five and allowed seven hits.
Dalton scored in the third when Samya Simpson ran home after tagging up on an out, then the Lady Cats tied things up in the sixth when a fielder’s choice on a Briseis Bates grounder allowed Kailyn Anderson to score.
Ella Hill was 2-for-3 with a double for Dalton.
Dalton hosts Woodland on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Haralson County 3, North Murray 1
Haralson County (13-6) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knock off North Murray (6-16-1) in Chatsworth Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Haralson matched with a run in the fifth, and the two seventh-inning runs handed Haralson the win.
Cameron Longley scored the North Murray run after an Angel Tant single and an error let Longley run home. Longley was 2-for-2.
Charley Patton went all seven innings for the Lady ‘Neers, striking out five.
The game concludes the regular season for North Murray. The Lady Mountaineers await the Region 7-2A tournament.
Northwest Whitfield 18, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (13-11) scored at least five runs in each of the three innings played in an 18-0 win on the road over Southeast Whitfield (2-17-1) on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins racked up 19 hits in three innings and held Southeast to one hit.
Libby Lee was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Northwest, and Abygail Jarvi and Eden Rann both finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Gracie Lacle and Staesha Campbell tripled for Northwest, while Lee, Jarvi and Sloan Pender all doubled.
Jolie Albertson started the game on the mound for the Lady Bruins, allowing just one Southeast hit and striking out four. Gabbie Bates pitched in the third inning, striking out all three Lady Raider batters.
Kaylee Padilla had the Southeast hit. Padilla singled and advanced to third in the first inning, but Northwest forced a grounder with Padilla on third to prevent the run.
The Lady Bruins swept the season series with Southeast 3-0. Northwest travels to play Central-Carrollton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Southeast hosts Cedartown at the same time.
Ringgold 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (13-9) fell 3-2 on the road to Ringgold (10-13) Tuesday.
Coahulla Creek trailed 3-1 after the fifth. The Lady Colts added one in the sixth, but couldn’t catch up.
Coahulla Creek was held to three hits, with Meka Henson, Nora Milam and Damon Thompson singling for the Lady Colts.
Bailey Warnix allowed just five hits from the mound for Coahulla Creek, striking out four batters.
Coahulla Creek plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Rockmart 17, Murray County 2
Rockmart (19-3) shot past Murray County (2-15) 17-2 in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
After the second inning ended with the teams tied at 2, Rockmart scored 15 straight to end the game after five innings.
Murray scored both of its runs in the second. After Kylie Usrey and Kylee Johnson singled to start the inning, a Nicole Martin double sent both runners home.
Those three hits were three of just four on the day for the Lady Indians though, and Rockmart pulled away. Callan Ledford had the other hit.
The game was the final in the regular season for Murray, with the Region 7-2A tournament upcoming.
Volleyball
Dalton 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Dalton wrapped up its regular season schedule by winning its 14th consecutive match.
The Lady Cats (27-9) shut down Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-16) three sets to none on Tuesday to win their 27th game of the year.
Dalton won the first set 25-18, won the second 25-17 and finished off LFO with a 25-10 third set.
Dalton finished 5-1 in Region 7-5A during the regular season, with the only loss coming against Cartersville. Dalton competes in the Region 7-5A tournament starting Oct 13.
Murray County takes down Gordon Central, Georgia-Cumberland
Murray County (24-6) knocked off both Gordon Central (1-22) and Georgia-Cumberland Academy (0-4) by a score of 2-0 Monday.
The Lady Indians shut down Gordon Central 25-7 and 25-5, then downed Georgia-Cumberland 25-11 and 25-8.
Murray wraps the Area 7-2A regular season slate undefeated and as the top seed entering the area tournament.
Before that though, the Lady Indians have three more regular season games left. They play Pickens tonight at 6.
