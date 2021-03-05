High school roundup: Northwest boys, girls soccer get wins at Pickens

Baseball
Christian Heritage 10, North Murray 0
Christian Heritage (5-3) shut out North Murray (3-6) 10-0 at home Friday.
The Lions scored a run each in the first two innings, then added eight in the bottom of the fourth to force an end to the game after five innings after the Mountaineers couldn't answer.
Luke Owen pitched the entire game for Christian Heritage, allowing five hits and striking out three.
Evan Hood was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Christian Heritage, while Elian Bautista was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Cade Petty was 2-for-2 for North Murray.
The Lions play on the road at North Cobb Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and North Murray is at Dade County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 3, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (1-6) fell at home to Heritage (6-1) Friday night.
The Colts play at Rome Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dalton 7, Vestavia Hills (Alabama) 1
Dalton (8-0-1) defeated Vestavia Hills 7-1 at home on Friday.
Damain Rodriguez and Angel Salaises each scored twice for Dalton. Pablo Castillo, Ivan Ceja and Yahir Paez each added a goal.
Dalton hosts South Paulding Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Pickens 2
Northwest Whitfield (4-1) earned a road win at Pickens (5-2) Friday night.
Nico Cuna, Fabian Lara, Matthew Molina and Fabian Navarro each scored for the Bruins.
The Bruins travels to play Ridgeland Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dalton 2, Heritage 0
Dalton (6-1-1) gave Heritage (4-1) its first loss of the season Friday on the road with a 2-0 win.
Melanie Arriaga and Andrea Dominguez scored the two goals for Dalton.
The Lady Catamounts, who have now won six games in a row, play South Paulding Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Pickens 0
Northwest Whitfield (4-0-2) got a road win at Pickens (0-6) Friday night 8-0.
The Lady Bruins' offense bounced back after a scoreless tie in their last match Tuesday against Calhoun.
Jailyne Martinez netted five goals for Northwest, while Vanessa Coronel added two and Samantha Lara scored one. Silvana Gomez had two assists.
Northwest plays at Ridgeland Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 11, Cedartown 1
Southeast Whitfield (7-1) blew past Cedartown (1-7) 11-1 at home Friday night.
Tania Dominguez and Karla Hernandez each scored three goals for Southeast, and Marissa Gonzalez and Lupita Martinez both scored two. Yeyetzi Perez added another, while Karen Garcia picked up two assists.
Southeast hosts Lumpkin County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
