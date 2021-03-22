High school roundup: Northwest boys soccer gets back to action with 10-2 win over Heritage

Baseball
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8, North Murray 5
North Murray (4-8) fell 8-5 to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-12) at home Monday as LFO scored six runs in the sixth inning to take control.
The Mountaineers got a 3-2 lead in the second and held it until the Warrior outburst in the sixth. North Murray scored two more, but couldn't catch up.
Spencer Chasteen was 2-for-2 with an RBI for North Murray, and Logan Malchesky finished 2-for-3 and also sent home a run.
North Murray hosts Adairsville tonight at 5:55.
Rome 9, Dalton 0
Dalton (5-9) was held to one hit in a 9-0 loss at Rome (13-5) Monday night.
Caleb Nix had the only hit for Dalton as Rome scored five runs in the sixth to pull away.
The Catamounts host Paulding County Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.
Boys soccer
Northwest Whitfield 10, Heritage 2
Northwest Whitfield (6-0) returned to action Monday and defeated Heritage (4-4) 10-2 at home.
The Bruins had not played since March 9 due to COVID-19 protocols forcing postponement of several games.
Northwest's next game is at Dalton Thursday night at 7.
Boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 3, Ringgold 2
Coahulla Creek earned a 3-2 win over Ringgold on Monday.
Colt Souther earned a 7-5, 6-1 win for Creek in the first line of singles. The duo of Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey got a 6-2, 6-1 win in doubles for Coahulla Creek.
Murray County 3, Sonoraville 2
Murray County defeated Sonoraville 3-2 Monday.
Jace Sanford earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles to get the Indians started, then Sam Woodall got a 6-3, 6-3 win. Jackson and Jameson Sellers earned a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win in doubles.
Girls tennis
Murray County 3, Sonoraville 2
Murray County defeated Sonoraville 3-2 on Monday.
Audra Leonard (6-2, 6-0) and Ella Tankersley (6-4, 6-3) each earned wins in singles. Ashlyn Davis and Braelyn Tallent got a win in doubles at 6-3, 6-1.
Ringgold 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek fell 4-1 to Ringgold Monday.
Camryn Parker got the lone Coahulla Creek victory, taking down Ringgold's Harper Haupt 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
