Softball
Central-Carrollton 16, Northwest Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield (12-10) welcomed Region 7-4A foe Central-Carrollton (16-4) to Tunnel Hill, and the Lady Bruins couldn’t slow down the Central offense on the way to a 16-3 defeat in four innings.
The first hit of the game was a triple for Central, and the Lady Lions kept up the pace, scoring three in the first, eight in the second and four in the third before closing out the game with one in the fourth inning.
Northwest answered with two runs in the second after falling behind 11-0, but, aside from one more run in the third, Northwest couldn’t chip away at the deficit.
Jolie Albertson and Gabbie Bates both had tries on the mound for Northwest, but Central’s hitters managed runs off both.
Albertson made noise at the plate, finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Libby Lee also had a single and an RBI.
Northwest gets another shot at Central, which is second in the region to Heritage, Thursday on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 11, Cass 2
After dropping nine straight games, Dalton (5-11) has been back in the win column after three consecutive contests.
Cadence Blackwell and Aliza Martinez homered as Dalton drubbed Cass (8-15) 11-2 on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Cats totaled 15 hits in the five-inning game. Jazmin Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a triple and RBIs to join Martinez and Blackwell in leading the offense. Ella Hill was 4-for-4, and Kailyn Anderson had two RBIs.
Kaylee Tatum allowed just five hits and struck out four on the mound for Dalton.
The Lady Cats tries to keep their new win streak alive with a home game against Cartersville Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Fannin County 11, Murray County 10
Murray County (4-13) erased a big deficit but fell in extra innings in an 11-10 home loss to Fannin County (6-7) on Tuesday.
Murray trailed 7-1 in the third and 9-3 in the sixth, but the Lady Indians scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at 10. Fannin scored a go-ahead run in the eighth, and Murray couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning.
Kholee Fouts was 2-for-5 with a double in a game that Murray put up 10 runs on just seven hits. Charlsey Richards had a double and an RBI, while Brylee Boyd had three RBIs and Kylee Johnson had two.
Murray plays on the road against Model Thursday at 5 p.m.
LaFayette 6, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (13-7) dropped a home game against LaFayette (16-4-1) 6-2 on Tuesday.
Annie Reed and Damon Thompson were both 2-for-3 for Coahulla Creek, and Reed doubled.
Bailey Warnix struck out two and allowed seven hits in seven innings on the mound for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays at Ridgeland on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 11, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (2-14-1) dropped a home game 11-2 to Sonoraville (8-10) Tuesday.
Southeast matched a first-inning run by Sonoraville to knot the game at 1 after one, but the visitors pulled away.
Avery Skyles hit a double to bring in Southeast’s first run. Katie Bramblett’s single in the bottom of the fourth brought in another and cut the deficit to 5-2, but Sonoraville scored six straight down the stretch.
Skyles led the way with two of Southeast’s six hits.
The teams play again Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Sonoraville.
Volleyball
Creek drops two region matches at LaFayette
Coahulla Creek (10-23) traveled to LaFayette Tuesday for two Region 6-3A matches, dropping both.
Coahulla Creek fell to host LaFayette (31-7) 2-0 and to Ridgeland (19-11) 2-0.
LaFayette, which is undefeated so far in the region, narrowly won the first set 25-23 before taking the match with a 25-14 win in the second. Against Ridgeland, Coahulla Creek followed a 25-20 first-set loss with a 25-18 defeat in set two.
Coahulla Creek plays a tri-match at Sonoraville on Tuesday.
Dalton sweeps Calhoun, Woodland
Dalton (23-9) picked up two home wins over Woodland (4-22-1) and Calhoun (19-10) Tuesday.
The Lady Cats knocked off both Woodland and Calhoun in two sets to win their ninth and tenth consecutive matches.
Dalton plays Ridgeland and Northwest Whitfield in a tri-match in Tunnel Hill on Thursday.
Murray County 2, Rockmart 0
Murray County (22-6) shut down Rockmart (11-18-3) in two sets at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians powered to a 25-8 win in the first set, then wrapped up the match with a 25-13 victory in the second.
Murray hosts Gordon Central in its final Area 7-2A match on Monday at 5 p.m.
