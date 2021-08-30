Softball
Dalton, Northwest game canceled
The game scheduled Monday night between Dalton and Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill was canceled due to rainy conditions.
Dalton was also scheduled to play in a game Tuesday night against Paulding County, but that game has been canceled as well.
Heritage 15, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (0-8) and Heritage (3-0) braved the rainy weather Monday evening for a softball game in Ringgold, with Heritage coming out on top 15-0.
Heritage hit Southeast for 10 runs in the first inning, and the game was called after three innings. Heritage tallied 18 hits while Southeast couldn't manage a hit.
Katie Bramblett Lauren Taylor reached base for Southeast on walks.
Southeast is scheduled to play in a doubleheader at Northwest Whitfield Tuesday night at 5.
Volleyball
Northwest Whitfield beats Dalton, splits four matches at Saturday tournament
Northwest Whitfield (8-2) and Dalton (1-5) competed in a tournament at Calhoun on Saturday. Northwest defeated Dalton and split four matches on the day, while the Lady Catamounts dropped three.
Northwest took down Dalton 2-0 and defeated Kell (7-6) 2-0, but the Lady Bruins dropped games to Cherokee (17-5) 2-0 and Lovett (10-4) 2-0.
Dalton also lost to Cherokee 2-0 and Kell 2-1.
For Northwest, Emma Allen had 41 kills and 37 assists on the day, while Emma Hayes tallied 36 kills and 23 digs.
Allie Anderson put up 55 assists and nine aces. Whitley Chumley had 34 digs while Nicole Thurman put up eight blocks.
Northwest plays in a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield Tuesday night at 5, while Dalton plays in a tri-match at LaFayette at the same time.
Cross country
Dalton boys, girls teams compete in Whitesburg
On Saturday, the Dalton cross country team competed in the Bob Blastow Cross Country Invitational in Whitesburg. Both the boys and girls teams were opening the 2021 season.
The boys team placed sixth out of 23 teams. Bruno Valdez led the boys, placing 17th out of 167 runners with a time of 17:38. Andre Avila was 28th with a time of 18:08, Jorge Mares was 33rd with a 18:15 finish, Eddie Ortiz was 61st at 18:57 while Alfonso Landaverde finished 65th at 19:01.
The girls placed seventh out of 19 teams. Leading the girls was Sirena Pridgen, who placed 24th out of 141 runners with a time of 21:54. Betsy Perez finished 26th with a time of 22:04, Camila Pineda was 39th at 22:34, Price Anderson was 45th at 22:44 and Caroline Fox finished 50th at 23:10.
