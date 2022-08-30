Volleyball
Christian Heritage 2, Adairsville 0
Christian Heritage (9-6) swept a home match over Adairsville (4-8-2) 2-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions won the first set 25-15, then held on for a 25-23 victory in the second set to take the match.
Mia Hill tallied 15 assists and two aces for Christian Heritage. Taylor Horne and Victoria Smith both had 11 digs. Taylor Hare had six kills and four digs.
Winners of five straight, the Lady Lions play Heritage and Calhoun in a tri-match in Calhoun Thursday.
Northwest downs Southeast in tri-match, both fall to Heritage
Northwest Whitfield (4-11) took down Southeast Whitfield (2-15-2) 2-0 as part of a tri-match at Southeast Tuesday night.
Both teams fell to Heritage (13-2) in straight sets — Northwest falling 25-13, 25-13 and Southeast dropping 25-19, 25-4 — before the Whitfield County rivals took the floor against each other.
In the first set, Southeast took a 1-0 lead before Northwest reeled off several points in a row and eventually grabbed a 9-2 advantage.
Southeast quickly answered and cut the Lady Bruin lead to 14-10, but Southeast couldn’t get much closer. Northwest maintained a margin until it was able to pull away in the last few points for a 25-18 win in the first set.
The second set was a similar story for Southeast.
The Lady Raiders fell behind 8-2, thanks to a few Lady Bruin points in a row off of Allie Anderson serves, and couldn’t dig out of the whole. Northwest held leads of 14-5 and 19-6 in the second set.
Southeast rallied for four straight scores, but Northwest rode the advantage to a 25-15 win to sweep the match.
On the night, Southeast’s Trinity Burse had 14 digs, four kills and two aces. Cristiany Pineda added 10 digs and seven assists, and Miracle Godoy had three kills.
Southeast plays Thursday at Ringgold, while Northwest’s next game is Sept. 8 against Cartersville.
Softball
LaFayette 1, Coahulla Creek 0
A first-inning run was all LaFayette (8-2-1) needed in a 1-0 win over Coahulla Creek (6-4) in LaFayette on Tuesday.
The hosts sent in a run on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning for the game’s lone score, and the Lady Colts were unable to answer through six more scoreless innings.
Coahulla Creek had four hits, two by Damon Thompson and another pair from Bailey Warnix, one of them a double.
Warnix also did her part on the mound for Coahulla Creek, allowing the one run in six innings. She struck out two, allowed eight hits and walked one.
Coahulla Creek hosts Ridgeland on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Murray County 13, Model 12
A day after a 22-17 win over Dalton, Murray County (3-6) won another high-scoring game Tuesday, as Brylee Boyd hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Murray over Model (2-6) 13-12 at home.
Murray scored the game’s first eight runs headed into the fifth, but Model scored the next 10 straight to grab a 10-8 lead. Murray scored four in the bottom of the sixth to lead 12-10, but Model tied it at 12 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Boyd’s hit brought home Charlsey Richards to give Murray the walk-off win.
Kylee Johnson and Kylie Usrey both homered for the Lady Indians, while Kholee Fouts and Callan Ledford both finished 3-for-4. Usrey, also the starting pitcher for Murray, totaled five RBIs.
Murray travels to play Rockmart on Thursday at 5 p.m.
North Murray 15, Gordon Central 0
North Murray (4-9-1) peppered 15 runs in just three innings to bolt past Gordon Central (0-5) 15-0 at home on Tuesday.
North Murray pitcher held Gordon Central without a hit in the three-inning game, striking out nine.
The Lady Mountaineers had nine hits, including triples by Janna Baggett and Makayla Womack. Womack was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Patton was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, while Alana Jacobo had two RBIs.
North Murray plays on the road against Haralson County on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 14, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (7-5) needed just four innings to wrap up a 13-0 home win over Southeast Whitfield (1-5-1) on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins only batted in three innings, putting up five runs in the first, eight in the second and another in the third.
Jolie Albertson, Staesha Campbell, Alyson Jarvi and Libby Lee all finished with two hits for Northwest. Albertson, Campbell, Lee and Layla Pettigrew all doubled.
Albertson pitched for Northwest, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.
Shelby Wimpy had Southeast’s hit, a single.
The teams play again tonight at 5:30 at Southeast.
