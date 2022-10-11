Softball
Adairsville 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (13-12) dropped a road game 3-2 Tuesday at Adairsville (10-13-1).
Adairsville scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the win. Coahulla Creek scored both of its runs in the sixth inning after the first five scoreless innings.
Caroline Reed drove in the first Coahulla Creek run on a single, then Nora Milam singled to send in Reed.
Reed and Lexi Dunn both had two hits to lead the Lady Colts.Bailey Warnix struck out 15 and allowed just four hits while shutting out Adairsville through the first six innings. Two of the four hits came as Adairsville got the go-ahead runs in the seventh.
Central-Carrollton 15, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (2-19-1) held a 1-0 lead entering the third inning, but Central-Carrollton (21-5) exploded for 12 runs in the third to beat Southeast 15-2 Tuesday.
Avery Skyles tripled for Southeast, and Chyann Blevins had an RBI.
The Lady Raiders play at Sonoraville tonight at 5:30.
Hiram 6, Dalton 5
Dalton (5-15) fell 6-5 at home against Hiram (5-15) on Tuesday.
Hiram scored three runs in the seventh inning to secure the win.
Dalton fell despite out-hitting Hiram 14-6. Cadence Blackwell finished 3-for-4 with a double to lead the way for Dalton, and Briseis Bates, Aliza Martinez and Kaylee Tatum all doubled.
Tatum struck out 10, playing all seven innings.
The teams play again Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 7, Sonoraville 1
Northwest Whitfield (14-12) dropped Sonoraville (11-12) 7-1 at home on Tuesday to lock up the third seed in Region 7-4A in the state playoffs.
The Lady Bruins broke out for six runs in the fourth inning.
Eden Rann homered for Northwest, and Staesha Campbell was 2-for-4.
Jolie Albertson allowed two hits from the mound for Northwest. She struck out five while pitching all seven innings.
The Lady Bruins host Heritage tonight at 5:30 to close the regular season, then play a road game in the first round of the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.