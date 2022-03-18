Baseball
Pickens 15, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield 15, Pickens 0
In a doubleheader in Jasper Friday night, Northwest Whitfield (7-7) and Pickens (9-5) exchanged two 15-0 wins.
After Pickens took the first game of the three-game series Tuesday, Pickens grabbed game one of the Friday doubleheader 15-0. Then, Northwest Whitfield bounced back with a 15-0 victory of its own in the final game.
Northwest was held to two hits in game one as Pickens racked up 15 runs to end the game after the fourth inning.
The second game was the opposite of the first in more than just the score. This time, Northwest put up 10 hits and 15 runs, while Aiden Hosford held Pickens to one hit and struck out five.
After a scoreless first inning, Northwest scored six in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth.
Fischer Lloyd had a triple and four RBIs for Northwest. Keaton McQuaig was 3-for-4, while Will Roper was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Austin Cooley was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Northwest plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Monday at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
North Murray 5, Ringgold 0
North Murray (7-4) shut down Ringgold (3-4) 5-0 on the road Friday night to stay unbeaten in Region 6-3A play.
Eliezer Velasquez led the Mountaineers with two goals, while Eric Chavarria, Uriel Marquez and Eric Morales also scored goals. Axel Salaises had two assists.
Victor Paniagua stopped both shots he faced for two saves.
North Murray hosts LaFayette Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Ringgold 2, North Murray 1 (penalty kicks)
North Murray (5-6-1) fell to Ringgold (2-5-1) after a penalty kick shootout was needed to decide a victory.
Regulation ended with the teams stuck at one goal apiece, and neither scored in overtime.
Ringgold won the shootout 2-1.
The Lady Mountaineers host LaFayette at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys tennis
Central-Carrollton 3, Nortwest Whitfield 2
Central-Carrollton grabbed a 3-2 win over Northwest Whitfield Thursday.
Collin Hall got the lone victory in singles for the Bruins, while Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery earned a win in doubles for Northwest.
Murray County 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coming off of a 5-0 sweep of rival North Murray, Murray County downed Coahulla Creek 3-2 Thursday.
Murray won all three lines of singles. Sam Woodall, Ethan Earley and Tyson Leonard earned victories for the Indians.
In doubles play, both Coahulla Creek pairs downed Murray.
Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey got past Jackson Sellers and Jameson Sellers, while Manush Patel and Will Bates defeated Cody Dunn and Tad Stone.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 2
Christian Heritage fell on the road at Marietta’s Walker Thursday night 3-2.
Walker took all three singles lines, but Christian Heritage grabbed both doubles lines.
Bryson Jackson and Nick Suttles grabbed a victory, while the pair of Cole and Tucker Ridley earned a win.
Girls tennis
Central-Carrollton 5, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield was swept 5-0 against Central-Carrollton Thursday.
The Lady Bruins are 2-2 on the season.
Christian Heritage 5, Walker 0
Christian Heritage remained undefeatedwith a 5-0 sweep over Walker in Marietta Thursday.
Callie Stanfield, Anna Jarrett and Katie Stanfield won in singles, and doubles pairings of Raigh Langston and Monica Morales and Makray Lents and Allie Raughton completed the sweep.
Murray County 3, Coahulla Creek 2
After getting past North Murray 3-2 Wednesday, Murray County knocked off Coahulla Creek 3-2 Thursday.
Murray’s Ella Tankersley and Audra Leonard won in the first two lines of singles, then Makenna McAllister grabbed a win for Coahulla Creek in the third line.
In doubles, Murray County’s Ashlyn Davis and Mary Helms were victorious, while Coahulla Creek’s duo of EJ Carrier and Lilly Jones got past Allie Webb and Shiloh Whealey.
