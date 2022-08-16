TUNNEL HILL — Coahulla Creek came into Tuesday’s game at Northwest Whitfield at 6-0 on the season, but some quick offense from Northwest allowed the Lady Bruins to upend Coahulla Creek 9-1 for the Lady Colts’ first loss.
Northwest (4-2) started the first inning strong by loading the bases and bringing in three runs, then never let the Lady Colts (6-1) climb back in.
Jolie Albertson grounded out with the bases loaded, but that allowed a Lady Bruin to sprint home for the first run of the game. Eden Rann then ran home from third on a wild pitch, and Alyson Jarvi was stepped across for a run when Coahulla Creek tried to catch Northwest in a steal at second.
Northwest didn’t need loaded bases to score in the second, as Laila Perry stepped in and blasted a solo home run that flew over the Lady Bruin logo on the centerfield fence and came to rest under the pines behind the field.
After Perry’s bomb, Northwest loaded the bases again, but Coahulla Creek’s Lexi Dunn snagged a fly ball to right field to end the inning with an out.
Coahulla Creek scored its lone run in the fourth inning. Meka Henson coaxed a bloop between the Northwest second baseman and right fielder for a base hit that sent in Caroline Reed from second.
The Lady Colts, which hadn’t previously been held under six runs in a game this season, were held to the one run.
Albertson shut down Creek from the mound, holding Coahulla Creek to five hits and striking out six in the six inning contest.
The Northwest offense wasn’t done though.
The Lady Bruins scored another in the fourth and piled on four more runs in the sixth inning before the game was called.
Staesha Campbell was a force for Northwest, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, while Perry had another RBI. She finished 2-for-3 with her homer on the night. Abygail Jarvi was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Three days removed from pitching all 10 innings of an extra-inning win over Stephens County, Bailey Warnix got the pitching start for Coahulla Creek, allowing just four hits in her four innings of work, but walking five.
Northwest is back in action tonight with a road game at 5 against Gordon Lee, while Coahulla Creek looks to get back in the win column Thursday with a road game against Christian Heritage School at 5:30.
Also in high school sports action on Tuesday:
Softball
Cass 6, Dalton 3
Dalton (1-3) scored three late runs, but the Lady Cats couldn’t catch up to Cass (4-2) in a 6-3 road defeat on Tuesday.
Cass led 6-0 after five innings. Gracie Young reached home on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, then Young hit an RBI single to plate another run in the seventh. Cadence Blackwell continued the Dalton comeback bid when her single scored another run, but an out ended the game.
Blackwell was 3-for-4 overall, while Young was 2-for-4. Aliza Martinez also had two hits for Dalton.
The Lady Catamounts host Cartersville on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Haralson County 10, Murray County 1
Murray County (0-5) dropped a road game 10-1 against Haralson County (2-1) on Tuesday.
Haralson scored four runs in the second inning before Murray cut it to 4-1 in the fourth. Kylee Johnson hit a single to centerfield to score Kholee Fouts. That’s the last score the Lady Indians would get, and Haralson added six more.
Johnson’s hit was one of just two for Murray. Kenzie Jones had the other.
Murray resumes the search for its first win Monday in a road game against Pepperell at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 11, North Murray 0
Rockmart (5-0) exploded for nine runs in the sixth inning and blanked North Murray (2-7) 11-0 Tuesday in Chatsworth.
The visitors scored one run apiece in the first and third innings, then racked up nine runs as the Mountaineers struggled to get a final out.
North Murray was held to just one hit, a Sunny Warren single.
North Murray hosts Southeast Whitfield tonight at 5.
Volleyball
Northwest downs Pickens, falls to Cartersville in tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (2-2) split two games in a Tuesday tri-match, defeating Pickens and losing to Cartersville.
Allie Anderson had 17 assists for the Lady Bruins, while Caroline Buckner had eight kills. Amy Marcum had 12 digs, while Griffin Harrison had nine and Mia Peña had eight. Kinsley Johnston was at six kills and two blocks.
Northwest hosts a Thursday tri-match with Gordon Lee and LaFayette. The first match starts at 5 p.m.
