High school roundup: Northwest soccer shuts down Coahulla Creek

Boys soccer
Dalton 1, Southeast Whitfield 0 (JV)
The Catamounts evened their season record with Southeast at one win apiece after defeating the Raiders 1-0 on Wednesday. For Dalton, Yehia Hussein scored the lone goal and was assisted by Juan Robledo. Issac Meza had the shutout in goal for the Catamounts.
Dalton is 4-1.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Coahulla Creek 0
The Bruins beat Coahulla Creek 4-0 in a non-region match. Scoring goals for Northwest were Fabian Navarro (two), Nicolas Cuna (one) and Fabian Lara (one) while Danny Guerra and Alexander Jimenez each had assists.
Northwest is 3-2.
Baseball
Calhoun 8, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek was unable to get any offense going in a 8-0 loss at Calhoun.
Kevin Castaneda, Ben Glines and Luke Reed each tallied one of the Colts' three hits, while Calhoun totaled 10 hits.
The Colts are 5-6 on the season, 1-1 in Region 6-3A.
North Cobb Christian 6, Christian Heritage 3
North Cobb Christian used a three-run seventh inning to pull away from Christian Heritage 6-3.
Will Brumlow and Josiah Chisea each finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lions with a RBI apiece. Ben Hermann was 2-for-2, while Elian Bautista, Nathan Davis and Luke Owen also tallied hits.
The Lions are 6-5 on the season and 1-3 in Region 6-A.
Ridgeland 8, Southeast Whitfield 5
Southeast Whitfield dropped a region game 8-5 at Ridgeland.
Adam Sowder finished 2-for-3 at the bat for Southeast and tallied two RBIs. Johnny Vega finished 2-for-3, while Laine Carden and Ramon Hernandez each tallied a hit and crossed home plate twice each.
Southeast is 6-6, 0-4 Region 6-4A.
Boys tennis
Murray County 5, Ringgold 0
The Indians swept Ringgold 5-0. For Murray County, No. 1 singles Tucker Dailey won 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Sam Woodall won 6-3. 6-4; Tyson Leonard won 6-3, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Hayden Page and Jameson Sellers won 6-0, 6-3; and No. 2 doubles Liam Lingerfelt and Jackson Sellers won 6-0, 6-1.
Murray County is 2-1, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
Northwest Whitfield defeated Ridgeland 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Northwest's Gabe Kirk started off singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Will Summey followed with a 6-4, 6-0 victory. Gage Lyon was victorious 7-5, 6-1. Northwest's doubles teams won on forfeits.
The Bruins are 3-1, 2-1 Region 6-4A.
Girls tennis
Murray County 3, Ringgold 2
The Indians defeated Ringgold 3-2. For Murray County, No. 1 singles Ella Tankersley won 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 singles Audra Leonard won 6-0, 6-1; and No. 3 singles Chloe Gibson won 6-0, 6-0.
Murray County is 2-1, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Ridgeland 0
The Bruins defeated Ridgeland 5-0 Wednesday.
Northwest’s Sruthi Gireeshkumar and Claire Rann both tallied unblemished singles victories at 6-0, 6-0. Paige Hughes and Abby Adams finished at 6-0, 6-0 in doubles.
Northwest is 2-2 2-1 Region 6-4A.
