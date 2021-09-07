Softball
Central of Carrollton 11, Southeast Whitfield 0
Central of Carrollton 15, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (0-13) lost both games of a doubleheader at Central of Carrollton (13-0) on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders lost 11-0 in game one, then 15-1 in the second game. Southeast managed just one hit through the two games as Central tallied a no-hitter in game one. In game two that hit resulted in a Southeast run, when Lauren Taylor knocked in Megan Towe on a single.
Southeast hosts Central for the third game of the series Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 9, Coahulla Creek 1
Northwest Whitfield (13-1) continued a sensational start to the 2021 season with a 9-1 win over Coahulla Creek (2-7) in Varnell on Tuesday.
The teams played three scoreless innings until Northwest Whitfield plated three runs in the fourth. Coahulla Creek responded with one, but the Lady Bruins scored the final six runs to close the game.
Kylie Hayes pitched all six innings for Northwest, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Hayes also finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Bruins. Torrey Cummings was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Eden Rann also had a triple and three RBIs on 2-for-3.
Lexi Dunn and Caroline Reed had the two hits for Coahulla Creek. Steahl Smith pitched two scoreless innings for the Lady Colts to start the game.
With Tuesday's road win, the Lady Bruins have rattled off 10 straight victories. The last loss for Northwest was a 9-1 setback against Gordon Lee on Aug. 17. Since then, Northwest has four shutouts and seven double-digit victories. The pitching of Hayes and Destin Jewell and a potent Lady Bruin offense, which has averaged 13.7 runs in that 10-game span, have Northwest streaking in the midst of Region 7-4A action.
Northwest, which is 6-0 in region play, has another shot at that Gordon Lee team tonight at 5 on the road, then it's back to Region 7-4A competition against Heritage next week. Heritage was the region champion last season, and the Lady Generals are also undefeated in Region 7-4A.
Coahulla Creek is at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 5:30.
North Murray 13, Coosa 12
North Murray (5-9-1) edged Coosa (7-3) 13-12 in a back-and-forth game at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers surged out of the gate, scoring 10 runs between the first two innings to quickly grab a 10-2 lead. Coosa then answered with a seven-run fourth frame to tie the game at 10 headed into the fifth.
North Murray added three runs in the fifth, then held Coosa to one apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the win.
Makayla Womack was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for a North Murray squad that had fourteen hits. Sunny Warren was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Abby Young knocked in a three-RBI double.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Lady Mountaineers.
They'll put their record to the test again tonight in a home game against Adairsville.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps tri-match over region opponents
Dalton (8-10) swept a home tri-match over two Region 5-6A opponents Tuesday, defeating South Paulding (0-8-3) and East Paulding (7-8).
Dalton opened with a 25-21, 25-16 win over South Paulding, then downed East Paulding 25-14 and 25-18. Gracie Ridley led Dalton with 22 assists, 15 kills and five digs. Ava Davey put up 19 assists, 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Searany De La Cerda had 25 digs, three assists and an ace.
Dalton, which is now 2-0 in region play, plays in a tournament at Coahulla Creek on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (8-6) played in a Region 7-A Private match at Kennesaw's North Cobb Christian (11-7) Tuesday, falling three sets to none.
North Cobb Christian won the first set 25-13, then allowed just three points from the Lady Lions in a 25-3 win in set two. The Lady Eagles closed it out with a 25-9 set three win.
The Lady Lions host Ridgeland Thursday at 6 p.m.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
